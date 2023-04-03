Data Driven Frederick center opens at Hood College

A crowd of nearly 100 guests gathered March 31 to celebrate the official launch of The Michael S. and Marlene B. Grossnickle Young Data Driven Frederick Center at Hood College.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was presided over by President Andrea E. Chapdelaine, Ph.D., who was shadowed by graduating senior and “President for the Day” Anna LePlatt. Several elected officials and leaders from local organizations also gave remarks, including Mayor Michael O’Connor, County Executive Jessica Fitzwater, M.S., and Rachel Mandel, M.D., MHA, of the Community Foundation of Frederick County

Data Driven Frederick (DDF) was made possible thanks to a lead gift from Michael S. Young and Marlene B. Grossnickle Young, who have been tremendous supporters of the college. The Youngs previously established two scholarships for Hood students majoring in business, education or the humanities, in addition to a wide variety of philanthropic giving for schools, charities and community organizations throughout Maryland.

Marlene Young has been a member of the Hood College Board of Trustees since 2016 and serves as chair of the Institutional Advancement Committee and vice chair of the Trusteeship and Governance Committee. In 2014, she was awarded an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters for leadership and service as well as contributions to the College and Frederick County.

As part of The George B. Delaplaine Jr. School of Business, DDF is poised to enhance the curriculum by providing students with meaningful, real-world projects. One of the center’s goals is to widen accessibility to data discovery, visualization and interpretation. This will be achieved through developing community-wide dashboards with a shared data pipeline for users, including nonprofits, philanthropies and municipal offices in conjunction with Hood faculty and students.

On behalf of the Frederick County Council, County Executive Fitzwater presented a certificate of recognition to the College.

DDF was also made possible by congressionally directed spending via the Fiscal year 2023 Omnibus Appropriations Bill, secured by U.S. Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.). The Senators presented a host of projects, including DDF, to the Appropriations Committee as part of a nationwide campaign to invest in STEM education and workforce development.