Criminal procedure — Motion to admit evidence — Prior handwritten statement

In September 2017, in the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County, a jury found Appellant, Deion Furr, guilty of armed robbery, robbery, theft, and conspiracy. The victim of these crimes was Elijah Smith. For armed robbery and conspiracy, Mr. Furr was sentenced to 20 years’ incarceration with all but four years suspended (on each count), the sentences to run concurrently.

