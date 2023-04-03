Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

JAVON JAMES GROSS v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Unreported Opinions April 3, 2023

Criminal procedure — Illegal sentence — Merger of rape and assault

After a jury trial in August 2021, Javon Gross was convicted of second-degree rape and second-degree assault. Mr. Gross now challenges the decision of the trial court to limit his cross-examination of the victim, its refusal to merge the second-degree rape and second-degree assault convictions for the purposes of sentencing, and its denial of Mr. Gross’s request to cross-examine the victim after she presented an impact statement at his sentencing hearing.

