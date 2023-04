Torts — Legal malpractice — Statute of limitations

In September 2013, Louis Nicassio was injured when the hospital bed he rented to recover from back surgery collapsed under him, and he hired Gregory Hopper of the law firm Bekman, Marder & Adkins, LLC (“BMA”) to represent him in a products liability claim against the bed rental company. BMA took custody of the bed but, at some point later on, lost it.

