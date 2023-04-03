McGrath dead after three-week manhunt, U.S. Marshals Service says

Roy C. McGrath, the ex-chief of staff to former Gov. Larry Hogan who fled three weeks ago as he was set to face trial on federal fraud charges, has died of injuries sustained as he was captured by law enforcement Monday evening, his lawyer confirmed.

McGrath’s lawyer, Joseph Murtha, said McGrath had “succumbed to his injuries,” though it was not clear whether those injuries were self-inflicted or occurred in an exchange with law enforcement.

The U.S. Marshals Service said earlier Monday that the FBI was reviewing an agent-involved shooting in connection with McGrath’s capture.

Agents found McGrath near Knoxville, Tennessee, at about 6:30 p.m. Monday, Murtha and the U.S. Marshals Service said.

“It’s a tragic ending to three weeks of uncertainty,” Murtha said. “I think it’s important that I stress that Roy McGrath never wavered about his innocence.”

The search for McGrath began on March 13, when he failed to show for the first day of his federal trial on fraud charges. The charges stemmed from McGrath’s time as the head of the Maryland Environmental Service, which he led before leaving the job to become Hogan’s chief of staff in June 2020.

Federal prosecutors allege that McGrath schemed to fraudulently secure a $233,648 severance package, the equivalent of one year’s salary, when he left MES for the governor’s office.

The indictment charged that McGrath led members of the MES board to believe that Hogan had approved of the severance payment, though according to the indictment McGrath did not tell Hogan about the plan. With the assurance that Hogan approved, the MES board agreed to give McGrath the generous payout.

McGrath also faces fraud and embezzlement charges related to tens of thousands of dollars in expenses and to his failure to take vacation time while visiting Florida and traveling on a cruise to Spain, France and Italy.

The indictment also accuses McGrath of falsifying a memo in a fraudulent effort to show that Hogan was informed of the severance arrangement and signed off on the deal.

McGrath resigned as Hogan’s chief of staff on Aug. 17, 2020, after his severance package from MES became public.

Hogan repeatedly denied knowing about the severance payment. He was scheduled to testify at McGrath’s trial, which was canceled when McGrath failed to appear and U.S. District Judge Deborah L. Boardman issued an arrest warrant.

McGrath’s lawyer, Joseph Murtha, said he was “not in a position to offer any information on Roy at this time.”

“I am waiting for information provided by the prosecutors or the agents involved in the case,” Murtha said.