Md. Department of Labor’s accepting proposals for New Start Grant Program

The Maryland Department of Labor Monday announced the department is now accepting proposals to help organizations provide entrepreneurship development opportunities for current and formerly incarcerated individuals.

The opportunities will be provided through a combination of training and direct access to business financing. Proposals are due July 17 and awards will be made in October.

In 2022, the Maryland General Assembly enacted The Maryland New Start Act, which established the New Start Grant Program within the Maryland Department of Labor. Recognizing that Marylanders transitioning back to the community following incarceration often face barriers to building economic security, this competitive grant requires applicants to connect returning citizens to meaningful entrepreneurship training and small business financing.

Grant awards are capped at $60,000 and are expected to last one year with an option to renew annually. Successful applicants must demonstrate their ability to implement a nationally recognized entrepreneurship training model, host a business plan pitch competition, and provide executive mentoring to program participants.

A pre-proposal conference will be held virtually April 21 at 10 a.m.