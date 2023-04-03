MVA begins $12M renovation of Glen Burnie Branch office

The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration is launching a $12 million renovation project for its Glen Burnie branch, the agency’s largest office.

The 18-month modernization began Monday and will renew the building’s 60-year-old infrastructure while achieving the Moore Administration’s goal to deliver convenient in-person transactions and one-stop shop state services. Approximately 393,000 customers visit the Glen Burnie facility annually.

The Glen Burnie branch office will remain open during the remodel as all work will be completed after normal business hours. Temporary walls will be installed to protect branch employees and customers and safety inspections will be completed daily.

The first of six project phases of the project will include removal of the branch’s existing antiquated escalators and installation of new elevators with additional security measures. The building’s original escalators were installed in 1961 and are among the few of their kind remaining in any state-owned building. This phase has a completion goal of late 2023.

Phase two will proceed simultaneously through this fall and includes removal of the well-known ‘Stop Light’ display and the temporary closing of the fingerprinting office and a few restroom facilities. A new MVA Police office, Transportation Security Administration (TSA) office, the Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs’ Office, managers office and new accessible restrooms also will be constructed during the second phase.

Other major improvements as part of the modernization include upgrading the fire protection system and improving energy efficiency through equipment and window replacement and replacing HVAC distribution equipment, plumbing piping and fixtures, electrical service and distribution and site utilities.

In December 2021, the agency launched myMVA, which provides customers access to their driver and vehicle information in real time. Its popularity has increased online transactions to 75% and decreased in-person wait times for approximately 80% of customers visiting the Glen Burnie branch to 10 minutes or less. Customers are encouraged to sign up today for a myMVA account.

In May 2022, the Motor Vehicle Administration began offering the Maryland Mobile ID – a secure, digital version of Maryland-issued driver’s licenses or state ID cards.