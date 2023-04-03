Newsweek calls Mercy Medical Center one of America’s Most Trusted Companies

Mercy Medical Center Monday was named to Newsweek’s America’s Most Trustworthy Companies 2023.

The list was published online Newsweek.com and will be featured in the following print edition of Newsweek magazine.

Newsweek, in collaboration with market research partner Statista, named Mercy among four Baltimore-area companies, including Under Armour, Constellation Energy and Baltimore Gas & Electric.

Mercy ranked No. 1 in Maryland and No. 3 nationally among 30 companies in the Healthcare & Life Sciences sector, including Teledoc and United Healthcare.

The Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2023 were identified based on an independent survey of 25,000 people in the U.S. who were asked how much they agreed with statements such as “I trust in this company to treat me fairly as its customer” and “I believe this company offers good opportunities for career development.”

Newsweek evaluated a pool of 3,100 U.S. based companies with revenues of more than $500 million then selected 700 U.S. companies as the Most Trustworthy Companies in America across 23 industries based on its evaluations by U.S. customers, employees and investors.

Additionally, all companies that were involved in any recent scandals or lawsuits relevant to a dimension of trust were excluded from the analysis. The top 700 Most Trustworthy Companies across 23 industries have been chosen based on a holistic approach to evaluating trust.

The honor is the second to be bestowed upon Mercy in recent weeks as Newsweek also named Mercy one of “America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women in 2023” earlier this month. Mercy was also ranked as one of the top 500 midsize employers (1,000 to 5,000 employees) in the U.S. for 2022 by Forbes magazine, a leading national business publication.