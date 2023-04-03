TAMMIE JO WAGONER v. DANIEL LEWIS, ET AL.

Torts — Trespass — Cutting neighbor’s tree

In June 2020, Tammie Jo Wagoner1 hired Robert Evick, d/b/a Bob the Tree Guy, a landscaper, to trim a number of trees located on the property of her neighbors, Kimberly Laurel Lewis and Daniel Lewis. Ms. Wagoner’s property shares a boundary with the Lewis’ property, and Ms. Wagoner was troubled by branches of the Lewis’ trees that extended over their property line and onto her property. Ms. Wagoner did not confer with the Lewises before hiring Mr. Evick, and the Lewises were displeased when they discovered that their trees had been trimmed and damaged.

