Venable wants to protect your online reputation

The law firm Venable LLP Monday introduced Venable Blue, a legal and consulting service that helps clients protect their reputation and manage risk online.

The service helps companies build, operationalize and deploy integrated programs and systems and manage escalations in all areas of business, including regulatory, compliance, content, child safety, human rights, and privacy online. Venable Blue extends and complements the robust offerings of Venable’s Technology and Innovation practice in data privacy, cybersecurity, and autonomous and connected mobility.

Venable Blue combines the firm’s full-service legal resources with the practical knowledge and experience of high-capacity analysts who have worked at top tech firms, government agencies, the armed services and leading Fortune 500 companies.

Venable Blue’s team of analysts, led by Venable LLP partner Hemanshu “Hemu” Nigam, specialize in online privacy, safety, security, human rights, intelligence, and crisis management. They provide end-to-end personalized guidance to help clients turn a crisis into an opportunity, protect their data and reputations, and meet their compliance and policy obligations. Venable Blue also manages regulator-mandated assessments.