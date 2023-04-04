Authority Brands adds to service company portfolio

Columbia-based Authority Brands Tuesday announced the purchase of Weed Pro, a lawn service company in Ohio currently serving the Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati markets.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Principium White Oak represented Weed Pro and acted as their exclusive financial adviser for the transaction.

With this acquisition, the company will be rebranded and become part of Authority Brands’ incubator for emerging brands within the home services sector. The incubator is designed to leverage Authority Brands’ in-depth home services experience to accelerate growth and development of smaller-scale franchise concepts that have a proven system and strong management.

Founded in 2001 by Rob Palmer, Weed Pro has made a name for itself in Ohio with its environmentally friendly VitaminLawn packages and expert lawn care services that include fertilization, weed control, aeration, seeding and more for residential and commercial customers.

Companies under the Authority Brands umbrella include leading home service brands America’s Swimming Pool Company, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, The Cleaning Authority, Color World Painting, DoodyCalls, DRYmedic Restoration Services, Homewatch CareGivers, The Junkluggers, Mister Sparky, Monster Tree Service, Mosquito Squad, One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning, Screenmobile, STOP Restoration and Woofie’s.