Baltimore City Public Schools to deploy 25 electric school buses

Highland Electric Fleets, a provider of school bus fleet electrification-as-a-service in North America, is partnering with Baltimore City Public Schools to install 25 chargers and deploy 20 Type C electric school buses (ESB) from IC Bus and 5 Type A ESB from Collins Bus during the 2023-2024 school year.

As an EPA Clean School Bus Program priority district, Baltimore City Schools worked with Highland to apply for round one of the program and received $9.425 million to bring cleaner, more equitable transportation for its 76,000 students to historically marginalized Baltimore communities disproportionately impacted by pollution and climate change.

The 25 electric school buses, delivered through K. Neal Truck & Bus Center, will serve an initial group of about 350 students daily, including students with special education needs.

By combining private capital with public funding available through programs such as the EPA’s Clean School Bus Program, Highland removes the upfront cost of upgrading to electric school bus fleets. Highland will procure the buses and charging equipment, electrify the bus depot, cover electricity, maintenance and labor costs, train bus drivers and mechanics, manage charging, and offer a charge-readiness guarantee for the duration of the 12-year contract – all for less than the district spends to own, operate and maintain diesel buses.