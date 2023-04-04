Brightview Senior Living makes Fortune’s Great Place to Work list

Brightview Senior Living, a Baltimore-based senior living developer, owner and operator, is pleased to share its ranking on the annual Great Place To Work and Fortune magazine’s 2023 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list, placing at 92.

For the second time, Brightview – which remains the only senior living company on the list – earned a spot which proves that the senior living company has surpassed rigorous benchmarks, establishing itself as one of the best places to work in the country.

To determine the 100 Best Companies to Work For, Great Place To Work analyzed the anonymous survey responses of more than half a million employees from Great Place To Work Certified companies with at least 1,000 workers. Companies also submitted essays describing their efforts to offer generous and innovative support for workers, which were validated against employee survey responses.

Brightview Senior Living builds, owns, and operates senior living communities in Maryland and seven other states, including Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Virginia.