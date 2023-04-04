Fearless named founding partner at CFG Bank Arena

Global sports and entertainment company Oak View Group (OVG), the owners and developers of Baltimore’s CFG Bank Arena, Tuesday announced Fearless, a full stack digital services firm in Baltimore connecting people and tech to make both more impactful, as a Founding Partner of the newly reimagined venue.

Through the partnership with Oak View Group, Fearless will launch the Fearless Impact Fund, a first-of-its-kind community fund to serve BIPOC businesses (black, indigenous, and people of color) and BIPOC workforce initiatives within greater Baltimore in line with the regional Baltimore Together inclusive economic development strategy.

Oak View Group at CFG Bank Arena has pledged a one-time $50,000 investment to seed the fund and to work in collaboration with Fearless to develop a sustainable source of revenue to maintain and increase the impact of this effort. Fearless will engage members of the broader ecosystem to create a matching program to supplement OVG’s annual contributions.

The Fearless Impact Fund will initially focus on technical assistance and entrepreneurial coaching, scholarships for training and workforce development programs, and fellowship opportunities among other things.

Also, as part of the partnership, CFG Bank Arena’s East Club, the largest in-venue club space with a 900-person capacity, will now be known as “The Fearless Club.” Fearless envisions leveraging this space not only as the premier club and hospitality destination in the region, but also to support its local business partners and create a dynamic space to drive collaboration and support connections on non-event days.

Additionally, Fearless will be the presenting sponsor of a special invitation-only reception, a private sneak preview of CFG Bank Arena Thursday, featuring a performance by Earth, Wind and Fire.