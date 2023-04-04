FEATURED MOVER | Kelly Shen, T. Rowe Price

Kelly Shen was named chief data officer at T. Rowe Price.

As chief data officer, Shen sets and operationalizes T. Rowe Price’s strategy to leverage data as an asset. She ensures that the firm delivers timely, accurate, and reliable data to the workforce to enable analytics, reporting, and insights to drive business. Additionally, Shen will be leading the establishment of a centralized data team to serve and facilitate the firm’s data needs.

Shen has more than 25 years as an experienced data and analytics leader. Most recently, Shen served as senior managing director and chief technology and data officer at CPP Investments, Canada’s largest pension plan, where she led technology, data, cybersecurity, and innovation efforts.

About Kelly Shen

Resides in:

Vienna, Virginia

Education:

Bachelor of Science in commerce from the University of Virginia’s McIntire School of Commerce and MBA from New York University’s Stern School of Business.

If you had not chosen your current profession, what profession would you choose and why?

For my second career, I plan to devote my energy and skills to non-profits that help women and children in need.

Favorite vacation:

My favorite vacations include ocean, sun, spa and food. Most recently, I visited Aruba and Portugal’s Praia da Falésia beach.

Favorite book:

I read mostly non-fiction and biographies. A memorable and funny read was Trevor Noah’s “Born a Crime.”

Favorite quotation:

“The purpose of our lives is to be happy” — Dalai Lama