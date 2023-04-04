GBC issues RFP for development of regional economic opportunity strategy

The Greater Baltimore Committee (GBC) Tuesday issued a request for proposals (RFP) seeking a regional economic opportunity strategy that will determine the focus of GBC’s organizational alignment, research and publishing strategy, legislative priorities, and member convening efforts.

The GBC, through the RFP, seeks a partner to develop a 10-year regional economic opportunity strategy to guide public and private investments that support the greater Baltimore region.

According to the RFP, submitted proposals should “make the case for substantial investments in priority projects/initiatives that will catalyze new opportunities for entrepreneurship and innovation” and “identify where public and private funding would be most impactful, with a focus on Greater Baltimore’s existing economic assets and on incorporating all members of Greater Baltimore society into an inclusive, equitable region primed for sustained growth.”

While Greater Baltimore’s regional economy produces $225 billion in value for its more than 2.8 million residents, the region’s growth has stagnated relative to its peers. From 2011 to 2021, the region saw a growth rate of 1.3% per year, well below the national average of 2.2%. Recent census data showed the regional population decline by 0.30%, with Baltimore’s population declining by 7,000 or 1.2%, the biggest percentage drop in Maryland.