Kevin P. LaTulip Jr. | Baker Donelson

Baker Donelson named Kevin P. LaTulip Jr. as chair of the firm’s Financial Services Transactions Group.

A shareholder in Baker Donelson’s Baltimore office, LaTulip will lead a team of attorneys across the firm’s footprint who provide corporate, transactional, and regulatory advice in the financial services industry and represent lenders and lessors nationally in a broad spectrum of financing transactions.

While serving as the group’s chair, he will maintain his legal practice, which focuses on helping financial institutions structure and close lending and leasing transactions including synthetic leases, capital leases, other structured-finance, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial real estate.

LaTulip assumes the role from Jackie Prester, who has served as the group’s chair since 2015. Prester, a shareholder in the firm’s Memphis office, will resume a full-time focus on her practice, providing corporate, transactional and regulatory advice to businesses in the financial services industry.

LaTulip has more than 21 years of experience working on a broad range of commercial finance transactions. He has handled the life cycle of transactions, from structuring, documenting and negotiating a front-end transaction through closing, post-closing modification and workout.

Focusing his practice on structured finance, including synthetic leasing, LaTulip handles transactions for diverse assets including raw land, retail stores, company headquarters buildings, satellites, aircraft and railcars. He also counsels clients on real estate matters, portfolio acquisitions and the efficient workouts of special assets.

A graduate of the University of Maryland School of Law, LaTulip is a member of the American Bar Association and the Maryland State Bar Association.