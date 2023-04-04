Kindbody opens fertility care center in Bethesda

Kindbody, a technology-driven fertility clinic network and family-building benefits provider for employers, Tuesday announced the opening of a new clinic in Bethesda.

The announcement comes at a time of growth for the company, which owns and operates 32 clinics nationwide, including a state-of-the-art fertility clinic and IVF lab conveniently off of Dupont Circle and 19th Street in Washington.

Kindbody Bethesda was built to meet the growing demand for comprehensive fertility and family-building benefits by local employers including Kindbody client GEICO, which is headquartered in Chevy Chase and employs nearly 7,000 corporate associates in the greater Washington metro area. In addition to GEICO, Kindbody serves 21 large employers in the region, covering more than 27,000 lives.

Kindbody Bethesda is located at 6000 Executive Blvd, Ste. 500, just inside the Capital Beltway. Kindbody offers a full-suite of fertility services including fertility consultations; egg, sperm, and embryo freezing; intrauterine insemination (IUI); and in vitro fertilization (IVF), to serve patients at every stage of their fertility journey.