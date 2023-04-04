Lise Robinson | EBDI

East Baltimore Development Inc (EBDI) named Lise Robinson as its new chief financial officer.

Prior to joining EBDI, Robinson served as CFO at Women Who Code, leading the company’s global financial operations, including accounting, reporting, internal audit and strategic planning.

She brings more than 20 years of experience leading the financial operations of mission-focused nonprofit organizations through a lens of equity, inclusion and diversity to propel long-term financial growth, champion culture and drive business initiatives. She has a record of success in managing various relationships, sources of revenue and cooperative agreements with local, state and federal funding entities.

In 2020, she was appointed by Gov. Larry Hogan to serve a four-year term on the Citizens Review Board for Children (CRBC) for Frederick County for which she currently serves as Chair. Additionally, she serves on the Board of Thrive Unburdened, a nonprofit organization that offers mental health counseling to disenfranchised communities of Alaska, Florida and Louisiana.