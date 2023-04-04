Matthew Reeds | Baltimore Homecoming

Matthew Reeds was named deputy director of Baltimore Homecoming, a organization mobilizing a network of accomplished Baltimoreans based around the world to spark new collaborations and drive new investments in Baltimore’s future.

With the organization’s new focus on year-round events and programming, Reeds will help create more opportunities for its partners and Baltimore’s leaders to inspire and activate alumni while helping organizations scale through its community engagement programs.

Reeds joins Baltimore Homecoming with a background in philanthropy, business and community service after working at Goldman Sachs, the Legg Mason Charitable Foundation in Baltimore and the Baltimore Mayor’s Office of Children and Family Success. He will focus his immediate efforts this spring on the launch of the Homecoming Hero Awards presented by T. Rowe Price and the Crab Tank pitch competition presented by M&T Bank.