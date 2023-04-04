Md. Stem Cell Research Fund names new executive director

The Maryland Stem Cell Research Commission Tuesday appointed Ruchika Nijhara, Ph.D., MBA as executive director of the Maryland Stem Cell Research Fund (MSCRF).

As executive director, Nijhara oversees all MSCRF activities and seven programs accelerating stem cell research, commercialization and cures.

The Maryland Stem Cell Research Commission, which oversees the fund, was established as an independent unit within TEDCO, the Maryland Technology Development Corporation. It leads the way in identifying and supporting the most promising stem cell technologies in our region.

Nijhara’s extensive experience positions her to ensure that Maryland’s scientists, physicians and companies have the resources to advance their research and deliver cures to patients in need. Her specialties include academic-industrial partnerships, intellectual property protection and management, technology development and commercialization, applied research and development, and technology-led economic development.

She most recently served as the interim vice president and senior director of the Office of Technology Commercialization at Georgetown University and oversaw all activities related to technology transfer including management and commercialization of intellectual property assets of the university and new venture formation. She holds an MBA from the University of Maryland and a doctorate in biochemistry from the University of Delhi.