UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT DISTRICT OF MARYLAND

PUBLIC NOTICE REGARDING THE PLANNED APPOINTMENT OF TWO

U.S. MAGISTRATE JUDGES

The United States District Court for the District of Maryland is now accepting applications to fill two full-time United States Magistrate Judge positions in the Northern Division. This vacancy/appointment is contingent upon the confirmation of the current incumbents, the Honorable Brendan A. Hurson and the Honorable Matthew J. Maddox, as United States District Judges. Applicants who recently applied for the vacancy created by the upcoming retirement of the Honorable Beth P. Gesner need not reapply as their applications will be considered in a now-merged selection process.

The current salary of the position is $213,992.00. The term of office is eight (8) years, and incumbents may be reappointed.

A full public notice for the Magistrate Judge position and the application are posted on the Court’s website, www.mdd.uscourts.gov.

On or before April 20, 2023, applications, attachments, and three writing samples in PDF format should be submitted to: [email protected] Even though we are requiring that applications be submitted via email, applicants should also provide an original and nine (9) copies of the completed application, attachments, and the three writing samples in a package marked MERIT SELECTION PANEL- CONFIDENTIAL, which should be sent to: Chair, Magistrate Judge Selection Panel, c/o Tina Stavrou, Human Resources Manager, U.S. District Court for the District of MD, 4415 U.S. Courthouse, 101 West Lombard Street, Fourth Floor, Baltimore, MD 21201.

