Anthony May | Brown, Goldstein & Levy

Brown, Goldstein & Levy attorney Anthony May has been named a Maryland Rising Star by Super Lawyers for 2023, marking his fourth consecutive year earning this prestigious recognition.

May has built a practice representing clients in a variety of litigation, assisting employees with disabilities in obtaining accessible technology and accommodations in the workplace, representing individuals who have been wrongfully convicted, commercial litigation disputes and fighting workplace discrimination based on sexual orientation.

In addition to being consistently recognized by Super Lawyers, Anthony has been named The Best Lawyers in America: Ones to Watch list for appellate practice, civil rights law, and commercial litigation. He also earned the 2022 Maryland Legal Services Corporation Rising Star Award, The Daily Record’s 2020 Generation J.D. Award, and the Maryland Volunteer Lawyers’ Service’s Young Lawyer of the Year Award in 2019.