Choptank Community Health System awarded Joint Commission accreditation

Choptank Community Health System earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for primary care medical home, ambulatory health care and behavioral health care and human services accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards.

The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.

A medical home is a partnership approach between patients, clinicians, medical staff, and families in providing comprehensive primary care. A medical home extends beyond clinical practice to include specialty care, educational services, family support and more.

This year also marks the first time Choptank Health’s behavioral health services were part of the Joint Commission’s accreditation process. Choptank Health began providing behavioral health services in 2020, with services offered to Choptank Health’s medical and dental patients.

Choptank Health recently underwent a rigorous, unannounced onsite review, with a team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluating compliance with primary care medical home, ambulatory health care and behavioral health care standards.

The health system provides medical, dental, and school-based health services to more than 30,000 adults and children in Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot counties. Medical services include primary health care, women’s health, pediatrics, behavioral health, chronic health management, care navigation, and laboratory services, with new medical patients now being accepted.