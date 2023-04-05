Faraji Whalen-Robinson | Fraport USA

Fraport USA announced the addition of Faraji Whalen-Robinson as vice president of operations for Fraport Maryland.

In this position, he will oversee leasing, operations, real estate development and asset management of Fraport USA’s award-winning concessions program at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.

An experienced real estate professional in Washington-Baltimore metropolitan area, Whalen-Robinson has an extensive background in operations, real estate development and asset management.

A Washington native, Whalen-Robinson has spent his career working to advance small and local businesses and has represented numerous operators in acquiring, leasing, and expanding their real estate operations. He is passionate about developing local talent and has worked as a mentor with Mentors Inc., as well as served on the advisory board at Paul Public Charter School. Whalen-Robinson holds a Bachelor of Arts in business administration from Morehouse College and a Master of Science in Real Estate Development from MIT.