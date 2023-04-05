Former pharmacist pivots career to pickleball courts

After practicing pharmacy in several retail and institutional settings, Maryland entrepreneur Timothy Schnupp turned his attention to a rapidly-growing industry where he believes the “sky is truly the only limit” – pickleball.

Together with investors Jimmy Hall and Sonny Tannan, both accomplished players and coaches in the pickleball community, the group intends to operate a 10-court facility within the I-97 Business Park, a 67-acre business community developed and managed by St. John Properties, Inc. in Anne Arundel County.

Plans are underway for the Phase I opening of The Dink of Severna Park, within 22,917 square feet of space at 254 Najoles Road in Millersville this summer. Michael Tait of St. John Properties represented the landlord and Chase Bourdelaise and Ian Deihle of Transwestern represented the tenant in this lease transaction.

Schnupp became passionate about pickleball after a neighbor asked him to participate in his community’s local pickleball league in Shipley’s Choice, which started with six people. IT quickly ballooned to 120 local residents with a long waitlist to join.

The Dink of Severna Park will initially open with seven indoor courts. Three additional outdoor courts are expected to be completed in summer 2024.

The property at 254 Najoles Road is a single-story building containing 30,240 square feet of flex/R&D space. It is equipped with 18-foot ceiling heights and dock and drive-in loading doors, and has earned LEED Silver certification from the U.S. Green Building Council. I-97 Business Park is situated on Benfield Boulevard and Najoles Road, and is off Exit 10 of Interstate 97 near the Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.