MCEDC names first 6 hospitality tech accelerator members

The Montgomery County Economic Development Corporation (MCEDC) Wednesday announced the first six companies selected to participate in the Hospitality Tech Accelerator: Innovating the Future.

The inaugural cohort includes early and growth-stage startups that focus on some of the hospitality industry’s top sustainability challenges, such as energy, water, and waste reduction and management. Participating teams will be supported throughout the program by experts in the sustainability, travel, foodservice, and hospitality industries from Growth Advisors International Network (GAIN) and Bethesda Green’s Innovation Lab mentor network.

MCEDC will host a public pitch event June 21 when the cohort participants will share their innovations with the leadership of global hospitality brands. The event takes place at the Maryland—National Capital Park and Planning Commission (M–NCPPC) headquarters building in Wheaton.

Members of the inaugural cohort of the Hospitality Tech Accelerator: Innovating the Future include:

Ecotone Renewables is building a world without waste by eliminating food waste and powering sustainable communities through innovation and climate-smart practices. Their 5-step process includes separating plastic, metal, and glass from food waste and converting the food waste to methane gas and liquid fertilizer called Soil Sauce using a patent-pending ZEUS digester, an automated on-site solution that is 8X faster than composting and requires no permits. This process diverts 90lbs of CO2 emissions with each gallon of carbon-negative organize fertilizer produced.

H2O Connected LLC is a woman-owned, Qualified Opportunity Zone business, headquartered in Coatesville, Pennsylvania. The Company develops multi-patented products and technologies that can detect, alert, and quantify nearly every type of water loss problem that can occur in a tank toilet. It recently launched the LeakAlertor PRO, a wireless in-tank system for hospitality and multi-tenant properties, that installs in seconds, sends a text message when significant water loss occurs, and provides water loss data as well as water usage analytics via a dashboard.

Liatris is a pure-play thermal insulation start-up that plans to deliver the cleanest and fastest energy savings for businesses and consumers by mass producing high-performance insulation that is easy-to-install, environmentally friendly, non-flammable, and non-toxic.

INOVUES modernizes building facades and transforms their windows into smart, energy-efficient, renewable systems without replacement or disruption. Our non-invasive glazing upfit technology makes it possible to integrate the latest energy-saving and smart glass innovations into existing windows without removing, replacing, drilling, or altering anything at all. INOVUES’ cost-effective window retrofit innovations help building owners save up to 40% on energy consumption, improve indoor thermal and acoustic comfort, and increase the value and sustainability of their buildings.

PACE AI uses proven, scalable Smart Grid, Smart Buildings, and Smart Cities AI and machine learning solutions to reverse climate change, build better infrastructure, deliver active risk management, and save money.

Re Company is a turnkey reusable packaging service provider for large companies with onsite food services that combines packaging, smart return stations, and management software. They specialize in sustainable supply chain management and help their clients reduce up to 89% of packaging costs AND waste with a 6–12 month ROI. Re Company is a vendor for large corporations such as Pepsi, Starbucks, and Google, and foodservice companies such as Sodexo and Compass are involved in current implementations.

Montgomery County is a top hospitality hub which includes the headquarters of Marriott International, the world’s largest hotel and global hospitality company, and Choice Hotels, one of the world’s largest lodging franchisors. B.F. Saul, Sodexo and Host Hotels & Resorts are among the many hospitality companies that call Montgomery County home.