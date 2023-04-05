Report on childhood sexual abuse brings reckoning for Archdiocese of Baltimore

Leaders in the Archdiocese of Baltimore spent decades ignoring or minimizing reports of child sexual abuse in the Catholic church as dozens of priests abused more than 600 children, according to a long-awaited investigative report released Wednesday by the Maryland Attorney General’s Office.

The explosive new report, which arrives during the holiest week in the Christian calendar, identifies 156 alleged perpetrators of sexual abuse in the archdiocese since the 1940s, though the names of several living people accused of abusing children or protecting abusers are redacted from the document.

“The incontrovertible history uncovered by this investigation is one of pervasive, pernicious and persistent abuse by priests and other archdiocese personnel,” Attorney General Anthony Brown said at a Wednesday afternoon news conference. “It’s also a history of repeated coverups of that abuse by the Catholic church.”

Most perpetrators are dead and cannot be prosecuted, Brown added.

The investigation took four years to prepare and drew heavily from documents that were subpoenaed by a Maryland grand jury, which meant the information was shielded by grand jury secrecy until now. Baltimore City Circuit Judge Robert Taylor Jr. approved the report’s release last month, citing the public interest in seeing the findings.

“The only form of justice that may now be available is a public reckoning,” Taylor wrote. “Keeping this report from the public is an injustice.”

Abuse survivors have anxiously awaited the report’s release for months.

“I think today the primary feeling is going to be relief,” said Kurt Rupprecht, a survivor who was abused at his parish in Salisbury, Maryland, in the 1970s.

“It will be painful, but it’s necessary. It’s necessary for justice, it’s necessary for us to be finally heard and believed the public sphere.”

The identities of 37 people named in the report are redacted under a previous ruling from Taylor. The redacted names include people who are currently alive who are either accused in the report of abuse or covering it up, who were not previously identified in public documents, or who were identified solely based on information gleaned through grand jury subpoenas.

In a message issued Monday, Archbishop William E. Lori apologized to survivors and said the church has made strides in identifying and reporting sexual abuse in the decades since the abuse crisis became publicly known.

“Today’s report from the Maryland Attorney General is first and foremost a sad and painful reminder of the tremendous harm caused to innocent children and young people by some ministers of the Church,” Lori wrote. “The detailed accounts of abuse are shocking and soul searing. It is difficult for most to imagine that such evil acts could have actually occurred. For victim-survivors everywhere, they know the hard truth: These evil acts did occur.”

The archdiocese first publicized a list of accused priests in 2002 and continues to update it. The list includes dozens of clergy whose alleged crimes span decades.

Former Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh launched the investigation into the archdiocese in 2019 after a similar investigation in Pennsylvania resulted in a nearly 900-page report detailing decades of abuse by more than 300 “predator priests” across the state. Frosh left office to retire earlier this year; Attorney General Anthony Brown was elected to take his place.

Victims advocates are calling for indictments against people named in the report.

The Maryland Crime Victims’ Resource Center said Wednesday that the report “indicates that evidence was obtained implicating at least thirteen employees of the church still living, yet the investigators only report the indictment of one perpetrator.”

“This is a serious concern, and may represent a grave injustice. From the inception of the investigation, our victim-survivor clients made clear to the Attorney General that while the report would have great value, it was more important to indict those accused,” the organization said.

The people whose identities are redacted in the report will receive notice and have an opportunity to object to the release of their names because the grand jury investigation did not offer them a chance to defend themselves against the claims.

MCVRC said it will continue to push for the release of the names of perpetrators who are shielded under the court’s privacy order.

The report arrives as lawmakers have nearly passed a bill that would make it easier for survivors to sue their abusers and the institutions that protected them. After years of legislative struggle, the Child Victim’s Act of 2023 is expected to pass this year.

The bill would eliminate the statute of limitations for all future lawsuits stemming from childhood sexual abuse — a step that advocates say is necessary because it can take decades for survivors to acknowledge what happened to them. It would also open a retroactive window to allow survivors to bring lawsuits even when their claims have already expired under an existing statute of limitations.

Ahead of the report’s release and the expected passage of the bill, several law firms have teamed up to represent abuse survivors.

Robert Jenner, a lawyer who specializes in sexual abuse lawsuits, said he expects the attorney general’s report will inspire more survivors to come forward.

“We expect to see more people coming forward and banding together with other survivors,” Jenner said.

“Beyond the ability to tell the story and beyond vindication for themselves, there is no less and impetus for these people to come forward than to make sure this conduct does not happen to anybody else, to make sure that the perpetrators of sexual abuse and torture and atrocities, and the institutions that support or bury these atrocities, are held accountable so no other child has to go through what they’ve gone through.”

Beverly Wallace, a Towson lawyer who represented two abuse survivors in a 1994 “Jane Doe” lawsuit against the archdiocese and Rev. A. Joseph Maskell, a now-deceased priest accused of being a prolific abuser.

The allegations against Maskell and the unsolved murder of Sr. Cathy Cesnik in 1969 are the subject of a Netflix series called “The Keepers,” which documented horrific stories of abuse at Archbishop Keough High School in Baltimore.

Wallace said the attorney general’s report may make it easier for survivors to prove that the church knew or should have known about their abuser, which can be helpful to bring legal accountability in court. It will also show survivors that they are not alone.

“The knowledge that they’re not alone, this was going on with other people, the same perpetrators, the same pattern of behavior, I think can be somewhat healing for people,” Wallace said.

Ruprecht, the abuse survivor, said the report’s release will shed light on the true nature of the abusers and their institutional protectors.

“It’s not just some lonely old man who touched the choir boys,” Rupprecht said. “These are savvy and savage criminals who are extremely violent and know what they’re doing. (They) existed and still exist within this culture of secrecy and obedience.”

(This story will be updated.)