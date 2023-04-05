Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Restaurant Association of Maryland honors top industry award winners

By: Daily Record Staff April 5, 2023

The Columbia-based Restaurant Association of Maryland (RAM), the only trade association that represents every segment of the foodservice industry in Maryland, held its 2023 Awards Gala at Maryland Live Casino in Hanover March 26 to celebrate the work and accomplishments of local restaurant and foodservice professionals.

Nine individuals from across the state of Maryland were recognized at the event.

More than 600 guests, including chefs, owners, employees and industry supporters, came together to enjoy delicious food from a variety of stations, an open bar, live music, industry awards and more. A portion of the evening was dedicated to honoring the winners of RAM’s three prestigious awards: RAM Restaurateur of the Year, the Phillips Lifetime Achievement Award and the Heart of the Industry Award.

Award winners include:

2023 RAM Restaurateur of the Year: Brenda McDonnell, Brenda’s Pizzeria, Trader’s Coffee House, Ace’s Run, Firewater (Garrett County)
2023 Phillips Lifetime Achievement Award: Steve F. de Castro, Big Steaks Management (multiple locations)
2023 Heart of the Industry Award: Juan Lowman, The White Oak Tavern (Ellicott City).

Representatives from the Restaurant Association also announced the results of the public vote for industry favorites from across the state. The winners included:

Bartender of the Year: Tiffany “TJ” Huryk, Steelefish Grille (Bel Air)
Chef of the Year: Zack Trabbold, The Local (Fallston)
Restaurant Manager of the Year: Elle Grose, Fallston Barrel House (Fallston)
Server of the Year: Christy Wilson, Red Lobster (Bel Air)

In addition to the industry awards, RAM recognized the Restaurant Association of Maryland Education Foundation’s (RAMEF) 2022/2023 ProStart Teacher and Student of the Year. The Teacher of the Year award was presented to Dr. Lorna Browne from Howard High School and the Student of the Year award was presented to Shreja Patel from La Plata High School.

These individuals were honored for their outstanding achievement in high school culinary arts and restaurant management education in the state of Maryland.

To submit photos for a future Business Album, email Assistant Editor Sean Wallace at [email protected]

2023 RAM Server of the Year Christy Wilson from Red Lobster, front left, and 2023 RAM Manager of the Year, Elle Grose from Fallston Barrel House, front right, celebrate their wins with friends, family and colleagues. (Photo courtesy of the RAM/Maximilian Franz Photography)

Guests dance and sing along to the live band at the Restaurant Association of Maryland’s Awards Gala. (Photo courtesy of the RAM/Maximilian Franz Photography)

Juan Lowman, left, general manager of The White Oak Tavern in Ellicott City, accepts the 2023 Heart of the Industry Award from RAM President and CEO Marshall Weston Jr. (Photo courtesy of the RAM/Maximilian Franz Photography)

Guests enjoyed delicious bites from more than a dozen food stations. The Local, a Fallston restaurant specializing in elevated comfort food, served chicken fried deviled eggs. (Photo courtesy of the RAM/Maximilian Franz Photography)

Maryland icon Phillips Seafood served up its original family recipe crab cake for gala guests to enjoy. The jumbo lump crab cakes were served with a chilled mustard sauce. (Photo courtesy of the RAM/Maximilian Franz Photography)

Steve F. de Castro, owner of Big Steaks Management, gives remarks after accepting the 2023 Phillips Lifetime Achievement Award from the Restaurant Association of Maryland. (Photo courtesy of the RAM/Maximilian Franz Photography)

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer John Oates performed at an intimate VIP event that was held in advance of the RAM Awards Gala. (Photo courtesy of the RAM/Maximilian Franz Photography)

Zack Trabbold, center, the owner and executive chef at The Local in Fallston, celebrates with friends, family, and colleagues after being honored as the 2023 RAM Chef of the Year. (Photo courtesy of the RAM/Maximilian Franz Photography)

Restaurant Association of Maryland President & CEO Marshall Weston Jr. gives opening remarks at the 2023 RAM Awards Gala. Throughout the evening, Weston presented several industry awards and recognized the hard work of foodservice professionals from across the state of Maryland. (Photo courtesy of the RAM/Maximilian Franz Photography)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2023 Maryland Daily Record | 200 Saint Paul Street, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo