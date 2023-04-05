Restaurant Association of Maryland honors top industry award winners

The Columbia-based Restaurant Association of Maryland (RAM), the only trade association that represents every segment of the foodservice industry in Maryland, held its 2023 Awards Gala at Maryland Live Casino in Hanover March 26 to celebrate the work and accomplishments of local restaurant and foodservice professionals.

Nine individuals from across the state of Maryland were recognized at the event.

More than 600 guests, including chefs, owners, employees and industry supporters, came together to enjoy delicious food from a variety of stations, an open bar, live music, industry awards and more. A portion of the evening was dedicated to honoring the winners of RAM’s three prestigious awards: RAM Restaurateur of the Year, the Phillips Lifetime Achievement Award and the Heart of the Industry Award.

Award winners include:

2023 RAM Restaurateur of the Year: Brenda McDonnell, Brenda’s Pizzeria, Trader’s Coffee House, Ace’s Run, Firewater (Garrett County)

2023 Phillips Lifetime Achievement Award: Steve F. de Castro, Big Steaks Management (multiple locations)

2023 Heart of the Industry Award: Juan Lowman, The White Oak Tavern (Ellicott City).

Representatives from the Restaurant Association also announced the results of the public vote for industry favorites from across the state. The winners included:

Bartender of the Year: Tiffany “TJ” Huryk, Steelefish Grille (Bel Air)

Chef of the Year: Zack Trabbold, The Local (Fallston)

Restaurant Manager of the Year: Elle Grose, Fallston Barrel House (Fallston)

Server of the Year: Christy Wilson, Red Lobster (Bel Air)

In addition to the industry awards, RAM recognized the Restaurant Association of Maryland Education Foundation’s (RAMEF) 2022/2023 ProStart Teacher and Student of the Year. The Teacher of the Year award was presented to Dr. Lorna Browne from Howard High School and the Student of the Year award was presented to Shreja Patel from La Plata High School.

These individuals were honored for their outstanding achievement in high school culinary arts and restaurant management education in the state of Maryland.

