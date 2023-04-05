Stephen Lazinsky | UMCH

The University of Maryland Children’s Hospital (UMCH) announced Maryland business owner Stephen Lazinsky has been named chair of its board of advisers.

Lazinsky, who has served on the board since 2017, replaces George “Chip” Doetsch III, who has stepped down after a decade holding the board leadership role. Doetsch recently joined the University of Maryland School of Medicine Board of Visitors.

Lazinsky is a longtime member of the University of Maryland family, receiving his bachelor’s degree from University of Maryland, Baltimore County in 1971. He has served in leadership roles with the University System of Maryland Foundation for more than 25 years, including as chair of the Budget and Finance Committee, vice-chairman of the Foundation Board, and currently as an honorary director. Lazinsky is also a volunteer for the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center at the University of Maryland Medical Center, and a passionate advocate of the national Stop the Bleed initiative.

In the business sector, Lazinsky is chair and past president of Comeq Inc., an importer of metal fabrication machinery that powers a broad range of industries, from medical to government to theme parks. Founded in 1971 by Lazinsky and his father, Irv Lazinsky, Comeq is based in White Marsh.