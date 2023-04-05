The Cordish Cos. bringing Live brand to New Orleans

The Cordish Companies Wednesday announced an agreement to acquire Diamond Jacks Casino & Hotel in Bossier City, Louisiana to reopen the shuttered facility as a Live casino and resort property.

Diamond Jacks has been closed since March 2020. The Cordish Cos. plans to construction a land-based casino to replace the existing casino riverboat.

The announcement continues Cordish’s expansion across markets in the South Central and Southeast regions of the U.S. The company has more than $1 billion under construction adjacent to its Texas Live development in the Arlington Entertainment District, along with major new developments in Florida, Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and Tennessee.

For more than a century, The Cordish Companies has created and managed an extraordinary portfolio of upscale mixed-use, entertainment and casino resort destinations throughout the United States.

Its Live brand hosts more than 55 million annual visitors to its dining, entertainment, casino, hotel, and sports-anchored entertainment districts, many of which have revitalized communities and reshaped the social and economic landscape of major markets across the country.

The Cordish Cos. has developed the most successful casino entertainment resorts in the U.S. including the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Florida; the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa; Live Casino & Hotel Maryland in Hanover; Live Casino & Hotel Philadelphia; and Live Casino Pittsburgh.