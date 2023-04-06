Abt Associates first to achieve sustainability certification

Rockville-based global consulting and research firm Abt Associates has become the first company to earn a new sustainability certification, the only one of its kind designed specifically for the professional services industry.

The NSF/ANSI 391.1 General Sustainability Assessment Criteria for Professional Services measures professional services firms across environmental, social, economic and sustainable supply chain criteria.

Abt earned the highest “Leadership” level certification for transparency and rigor of practices, policies, and commitments spanning these domains.

Accredited by the American National Standards Institute, NSF facilitated the development of the standard at the request of many stakeholders, including U.S. federal agencies, to raise the corporate performance profile of the professional services industry.

Prerequisite criteria for certification include having documented ethical business, human rights, labor, environmental, and supplier diversity policies; integrated sustainability principles and practices in the company’s code of conduct; demonstrated greenhouse gas reductions; increased spending with diverse suppliers; a commitment to support nonprofit organizations and/or provide pro bono services and more.