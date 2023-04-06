Anisha Queen | Brown, Goldstein & Levy

Brown, Goldstein & Levy partner Anisha Queen was named a 2023 Maryland Rising Star by Super Lawyers, an honor reserved for no more than 2.5% of lawyers across Maryland. This is Queen’s third year receiving the prestigious recognition.

Queen joined the firm in January 2019 and has been an integral part of the firm’s cases involving civil matters. She has experience in employment law, housing discrimination, disability rights, civil rights, wrongful convictions, Title IX and contract disputes. She has also represented clients in criminal matters.

In addition to her selection to the Super Lawyers Rising Star list, Queen has been named to The Best Lawyers in America: Ones to Watch list for Litigation – Labor and Employment for 2023.