EARL DELMORE JOHNSON, JR. v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Unreported Opinions April 6, 2023

Criminal procedure — Writ of actual innocence — Newly discovered evidence

In 2011, a jury in the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County found appellant, Earl Delmore Johnson, Jr., guilty of robbery with a dangerous weapon, robbery, second-degree assault, and theft under $10,000. The court sentenced him to 25 years without parole for the armed robbery and merged the remaining offenses for sentencing purposes. On direct appeal, among other things, Mr. Johnson argued that the evidence was insufficient to support the convictions and that the sentence to 25 years without parole was illegal.

Read the opinion


