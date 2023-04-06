Feds seek above-guideline prison sentence for ex-Baltimore prosecutor in stalking case

A former Baltimore city prosecutor who used his position to stalk and harass former romantic partners should serve two years in prison, federal prosecutors argued in a court filing this week.

The sentence would be above the guideline range for the former assistant state’s attorney, Adam L. Chaudry, who pleaded guilty in December to two felony counts of fraud in connection with obtaining confidential phone records.

“The Defendant’s crimes undermine the immense trust our justice system places in law enforcement,” federal prosecutors wrote in their sentencing memorandum, filed this week. “His sentence should reflect his abuse of power and serve as deterrence for those who would use their positions of trust to intrude into the lives of private citizens.”

The federal indictment accused Chaudry of improperly issuing 67 grand jury and trial subpoenas between January 2019 and April 2021. The primary target of the subpoenas was Chaudry’s ex-girlfriend, whose relationship with him lasted from 2005 until 2018.

Chaudry issued 33 subpoenas for the woman’s telephone records, which he used to create a spreadsheet of personal phone calls the victim had made and received, including one to her obstetrician-gynecologist. He also illegally accessed the phone records of three men who were friends with his ex-girlfriend. The woman had met the three men through volunteering, according to the sentencing memorandum.

Chaudry was “suspicious one of these men was dating his ex-girlfriend, and unhesitatingly pursued him and others using the power and trust (Chaudry) was vested as a prosecutor in Baltimore City,” prosecutors wrote. “These men were being examined and investigated by someone they did not know, merely because their fellow volunteer had broken up with (Chaudry).”

In a written statement that is quoted in the sentencing memo, Chaudry’s ex-girlfriend wrote that being the victim of his stalking had left her feeling “isolated and afraid.”

“All I want from Adam is to be left alone and live in peace. Unfortunately, I do not know if he will ever allow me that freedom, even with a legal consequence,” she wrote.

Chaudry also issued six subpoenas for the phone records of a second woman with whom he had a romantic relationship from 2017 until 2020, according to facts read at Chaudry’s plea hearing. He met the woman while she served on the Baltimore City Grand Jury, according to the sentencing memo.

Chaudry was also accused of using personal information about the first woman to request information about her stays at a hotel that appeared in her phone records.

He also subpoenaed jail calls between the second woman and one of her relatives who was incarcerated, the indictment charges, and sent a letter on Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office letterhead requesting 911 calls the woman had made, claiming the records were related to a law enforcement inquiry.

Chaudry’s sentencing is scheduled for April 18. Federal sentencing guidelines call for a sentence of either 10 to 16 months or 12 to 18 months, Assistant U.S. Attorney Sean R. Delaney and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah R. David wrote.

Chaudry’s lawyers, Andrew C. White and Patrick R. Seidel, did not return requests for comment Thursday.

The prosecutors’ sentencing memo also includes letters from the Maryland State’s Attorneys’ Association and former Chief Deputy State’s Attorney for Baltimore City Michael Schatzow, who supervised Chaudry.

Schatzow wrote that Chaudry’s crimes undermined efforts by the State’s Attorney’s Office to build trust with members of the Baltimore community.

“By repeatedly and illegally exercising his immense prosecutorial powers for evil, and not, as required, for the public good, he allowed an already distrustful community to further question the integrity of Baltimore City’s criminal justice system and all the other prosecutors who were working hard to earn the trust of the community,” Schatzow wrote.

Chaudry left the State’s Attorney’s Office in June after an internal investigation, a spokesperson said previously. He had worked as an assistant state’s attorney in the office since 2009 and as a homicide prosecutor since 2015.