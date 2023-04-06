Johnna Brandt | Lorien Health Services

Lorien Health Services, a family-owned assisted living/nursing home company, announced Johnna Brandt has been hired as its licensed nursing home administrator.

In her new role, Brandt will oversee all departments throughout the Bel Air facility. She will be responsible for keeping the facility in compliance with state and federal guidelines, including working with team members to keep a clean, safe and positive environment for staff, visitors and residents. Brandt will be managing all 16 departments in the Bel Air facility.

Prior to becoming a nursing home administrator at Lorien, Brandt went through multiple clinical rotations while she attended the University of Delaware which included cardiac, pulmonary, and renal rehab, as well as exercise counseling.

Brandt completed the first six months of her administrator in training program at Lorien’s facility in Mount Airy and the second portion at Villa Rosa. After earning her nursing home administrator license, Brandt became the administrator of the GBMC Sub-Acute unit. She worked there for a year before returning to Lorien.

Brandt graduated from Gettysburg College in 2019 with a major in health science and a minor in education and religious studies. In 2020, she earned a master’s degree in clinical exercise physiology from the University of Delaware.