Keith D. Bryant | United Way of Central Md.

United Way of Central Maryland appointed Keith D. Bryant as its inaugural vice president and chief of staff.

As the newest member of the executive management team, Bryant will report directly to President and CEO Franklyn Baker and will be responsible for supporting Baker and the entire EMT in both the day-to-day and overall operations of the organization.

In this enterprise-wide role, Bryant is charged with tackling complex issues—partnering with colleagues internally and externally to the organization—in support of United Way’s mission and goals. Bryant will also implement best practice planning and project management processes across the organization.

Prior to United Way, Bryant served in various leadership positions at institutions within the University of Maryland system for two decades. He has also been involved in community engagement throughout the years partnering with Prince George’s County for their [email protected] program, Men Aiming Higher, a mentoring, leadership training, and community service non-profit in Prince George’s County, and a more recent partnership with Giant Food of Maryland, through his work with the non-profit.

A resident of Baltimore County, Bryant holds a bachelor’s degree in information management and technology from Syracuse University, a master’s degree in higher education administration from the University of Maryland, College Park and he is currently a doctoral student at Morgan State University.