Law Digest — 4th US Circuit, Md. Supreme and Appellate Courts — April 6, 2023

BOTTOM LINE: Where a jury found that two Park Police officers violated the rights of a Secret Service officer by unlawfully seizing him during two traffic stops, the defendants’ immunity claims were rejected. The facts, as found by the jury, established that their conduct violated the man’s constitutional rights, which were “clearly established” at the time.

CASE: Hicks v. Ferreyra, Case No. 22-1339 (filed March 29, 2023) (Judges KEENAN, Harris, Motz).

FACTS: Nathaniel Hicks filed a civil suit against two United States Park Police officers, Gerald Ferreyra and Brian Phillips, under Bivens v. Six Unknown Named Agents of Federal Bureau of Narcotics, 403 U.S. 388 (1971). Hicks asserted that the officers violated his rights under the Fourth Amendment by unlawfully seizing him during two traffic stops.

A jury found the officers liable for Hicks’s emotional injuries resulting from the constitutional violations and awarded Hicks a total of $205,000 in compensatory damages and $525,000 in punitive damages. The district court entered final judgment in accordance with the jury verdict, and later denied the officers’ post-trial motions seeking judgment as a matter of law or a new trial.

LAW: The officers contend that Hicks’s claim presented a new Bivens context, despite the fact that both Hicks and the plaintiff in Bivens similarly alleged a Fourth Amendment violation involving a warrantless seizure. The officers emphasize that unlike in Bivens, Hicks’s home was not searched, and the officers did not arrest Hicks or use excessive force against him.

The officers further observe that Bivens did not involve an officer’s allegedly unlawful and prolonged seizure of a citizen during a traffic stop. Finally, the officers maintain that the present case involved “a bizarre, inter-agency squabble within the [E]xecutive [B]ranch,” constituting a special factor and a reason that Congress might be better equipped to create a damages remedy in such a situation. This court disagrees with the officers’ arguments.

The officers next assert that the district court erred by denying their claim of qualified immunity. This court ordinarily employs a two-step inquiry that first considers whether the facts, as found by the jury, established that the officers’ conduct violated Hicks’s constitutional rights. If so, the court evaluates whether any such rights were “clearly established” at the time of the officers’ conduct.

The jury’s findings in the special interrogatories, which the officers do not challenge, make plain the officers’ violation of Hicks’s Fourth Amendment rights. The first stop began when Ferreyra conducted a “welfare check” on the well-being of the driver, Hicks, in a car parked on the side of a highway. Even if Ferreyra’s observation of the gun on the front passenger seat gave rise to an objectively reasonable suspicion of criminal activity, that justification ceased when Ferreyra confirmed that Hicks, as a Secret Service agent, was authorized to carry a firearm. The prolonged first detention of nearly an hour after any justification ceased plainly violated Hicks’s Fourth Amendment right to be free from unreasonable seizures.

The jury’s special interrogatory responses likewise demonstrate that Phillips violated Hicks’s Fourth Amendment rights by initiating the second stop. The jury found that Phillips knew that Hicks was driving the car before initiating the stop, and rejected Phillips’s only proffered justifications for the stop, namely, that he had “observed a motorist driving erratically and talking on his mobile phone.”

Second, this court has little trouble concluding that settled law provided fair warning to the officers that their actions would constitute a deprivation of Hicks’s rights during both the first and second stops. And, contrary to the officers’ contention, Hicks’s employment with the Secret Service did not alter this established law or bear in any way on Hicks’s right to be free from an unlawful seizure of his person.

The officers finally argue that the district court erred in denying their motion for a new trial because: (1) the officers allegedly suffered prejudice from the indemnification information presented to the jury during Hicks’s rebuttal closing argument; (2) the evidence was insufficient to support the award of compensatory damages and (3) the amount of punitive damages was excessive. The court rejects each argument and thus affirms the district court’s denial of the officers’ post-trial motions for judgment as a matter of law under Rule 50(b) and for a new trial under Rule 59(a).

Affirmed.

BOTTOM LINE: Where the circuit court agreed with the Board of Elections to allow local boards of election to begin counting absentee ballots on Oct. 1, 2022, instead of on Nov. 8, 2022, as required by state law, it did not err.

CASE: In re Petition for Emergency Remedy by the Maryland State Board of Elections, No. 21, Sept. Term, 2022 (filed March 29, 2023) (Judges FADER, Watts, Hotten, Booth, Eaves, Adkins) (Judge Biran concurs).

FACTS: Under current Maryland law, although voters can submit absentee ballots weeks before election day, local boards of election are prohibited from opening them until after election day. In connection with the Nov. 8, 2022, general election, the Board of Elections filed a petition asking the circuit court to authorize local boards of election to begin canvassing absentee ballots on Oct. 1, 2022.

It sought that authority under § 8-103(b)(1) of the Election Law Article, which provides that “[i]f emergency circumstances, not constituting a declared state of emergency, interfere with the electoral process, the State Board . . . may petition a circuit court to take any action the court considers necessary to provide a remedy that is in the public interest and protects the integrity of the electoral process.”

Daniel Cox, a candidate for governor in the Nov. 8, 2022 general election and then-member of the Maryland House of Delegates, intervened and opposed the petition. The circuit court held that § 8-103(b)(1) is constitutional, determined that the state board had proven the existence of emergency circumstances and permitted the state board to begin canvassing absentee ballots on Oct. 1, 2022.

In a per curiam order issued after oral argument, this court affirmed. It now explains the basis for its order.

LAW: Cox contends that § 8-103(b)(1) violates the separation of powers guaranteed by Article 8 of the Maryland Declaration of Rights because it impermissibly delegates to the courts the nonjudicial function of regulating the timing and manner of elections.

This court considers two factors in determining whether a task is a judicial function: (1) whether the task is of a nature that has traditionally been performed by the judicial branch and (2) whether the legislative body has provided sufficient guidance limiting the court’s discretion so that the court is not called upon to make a decision based on policy, expediency or politics.

The court concludes that conclude that § 8-103(b)(1) assigns a judicial function. First, section 8-103(b)(1) contemplates a decidedly judicial proceeding: initiated by a petition; implicitly allowing for the opposition of an adversarial party; setting forth statutory factors that can be established by evidentiary proof of adjudicatory facts and, if harm meeting the statutory threshold is proven, calling for the fashioning of an appropriate remedy.

Second, the terms of § 8-103(b)(1) provide more than sufficient guidance to render a court’s decision an exercise in judicial, rather than legislative, discretion. Specifically, the court may impose a remedy only if it finds the existence of emergency circumstances that interfere with an election, and its remedy must protect the integrity of the electoral process by addressing those specific emergency circumstances.

Cox contends that even if § 8-103(b)(1) is not facially unconstitutional, it is unconstitutional as it was applied in this case because the circuit court’s remedy had the effect of voiding a gubernatorial veto. This court disagrees.

In 2022, the General Assembly passed bills that would have permitted local boards to begin canvassing absentee ballots eight days before the beginning of early voting. Governor Hogan vetoed the bills. In doing so, however, he issued a statement that lauded the aspect of the bills that would have permitted early ballot canvassing. His veto, he said, was addressed to the lack of additional ballot security measures.

Cox contends that the circuit court’s ruling has effectively and impermissibly overridden the governor’s veto. That is not what occurred here. The remedy imposed by the circuit court was a temporary, emergency measure that had effect in only one election, not a modification of state law with lasting effect, and it was imposed pursuant to an express statutory authorization that was itself passed by a General Assembly and signed by a governor.

Cox also contends that even if § 8-103(b)(1) is constitutional, the circuit court erred in finding that “emergency circumstances” existed that justified the court’s intervention. In response, the state board contends that “[e]lection officials could not have reasonably anticipated the degree to which voters would continue to use mail-in ballots after the COVID-19 health emergency had passed” and that the magnitude of the increased volume of ballots “and its effect on the electoral system statewide was entirely unknown” until after the July 2022 primary election. The circuit court agreed with the state board. This court finds no error in that determination.

Judgment of the Circuit Court for Montgomery County affirmed.

CONCUR: I write separately to underscore the court’s statement that any remedy a circuit court imposes under § 8-103(b)(1) “must necessarily be tailored to address only the particular emergency circumstances that interfere with the electoral process.”

BOTTOM LINE: Where the Maryland Code allows appeal to the circuit court from a no-cause finding by the Maryland Commission on Civil Rights but does not grant a right to further review to the Appellate Court, the Appellate Court lacked jurisdiction to hear the appeal.

CASE: Rowe v. Maryland Commission on Civil Rights, No. 17, Sept. Term, 2022 (filed March 29, 2023) (Judges Hotten, BIRAN, Gould, Eaves) (Judges FADER, Watts, Booth dissent).

FACTS: Jennifer Rowe filed a complaint with the Maryland Commission on Civil Rights, alleging that her gym, Krav Maga MD LLC engaged in disability discrimination by deleting a comment she had posted on its Facebook account relating to her disability, and by subsequently terminating her membership. After investigating, the commission found no probable cause to believe the gym had discriminated against Ms. Rowe based on her disability. Ms. Rowe submitted a request for reconsideration, which the commission denied.

The circuit court affirmed the commission’s no-probable-cause finding. Ms. Rowe then noted an appeal to the Appellate Court of Maryland. It held that it lacked jurisdiction to consider Ms. Rowe’s appeal of the circuit court’s ruling, concluding that no Maryland statute expressly grants the Appellate Court the authority to conduct such a review.

LAW: Ms. Rowe appealed from a final judgment of the circuit court, which exercised “appellate jurisdiction” (within the meaning of Md. Code, Cts. & Jud. Proc., or CJP § 12- § 12-302(a)) to affirm the commission’s denial of Ms. Rowe’s motion for reconsideration. In order for the intermediate appellate court to have jurisdiction over Ms. Rowe’s appeal, CJP § 12-302(a) requires an expressly granted right to appeal rooted in a statutory authorization other than CJP § 12-301.

Ms. Rowe contends that Md. Code, State Government Article, or SG § 20-1005(d)(2) provides that express authorization. That subsection states that (unless the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has jurisdiction over the complaint) the commission’s denial of reconsideration of its no-probable-cause finding is “a final order appealable to the circuit court as provided in [SG] § 10-222.”

While SG § 20-1005(d)(2) effectively incorporates SG § 10-222’s procedures (to the extent applicable) into the judicial review process for commission no-probable-cause findings, § 20-1005(d)(2) is silent concerning an appeal from the circuit court to the intermediate appellate court. The parties’ core disagreement is whether, despite SG § 20-1005(d)(2)’s silence concerning review beyond the circuit court, the Appellate Court has jurisdiction to review a circuit court’s ruling concerning a commission no-probable-cause finding under SG § 10-223.

Section 20-1005(d)(2) is unambiguous. It expressly provides for judicial review in “the circuit court,” not the Appellate Court. It expressly references SG § 10-222 – the APA provision regarding judicial review of agency decisions in circuit courts – and nothing else. Thus, the plain language of the statute indicates that the General Assembly intended to confine judicial review of no-probable-cause determinations to the circuit court.

Other provisions in the Human Relations title and throughout the code show that the General Assembly knows how to expressly provide for Appellate Court review of a circuit court’s decision on a petition for judicial review when it wants to do so. Section 20-1005(d)(2) is different.

Ms. Rowe cites legislative history indicating that the General Assembly intended to create the opportunity for judicial review of no-probable-cause findings. The General Assembly did precisely that, but it created one level of judicial review rather than two. In this regard, § 20-1005(d)(2) resembles enactments of local legislative bodies that have authorized circuit court judicial review of administrative decisions without granting a right to further review to the Appellate Court.

Judgment of the Appellate Court of Maryland affirmed.

DISSENT: Any right of appeal from a circuit court’s judgment made in the exercise of judicial review must: (1) emanate from a source of law other than § 12-301 and (2) be express, not implicit. Ms. Rowe contends that she has a right of appeal that emanates not from § 12-301, but from the collective effect of three provisions of the State Government Article. The critical question before us, therefore, is whether those provisions establish a right of appeal and do so expressly. I believe they do, in three straightforward steps.

BOTTOM LINE: Where an attorney violated multiple Maryland Attorneys’ Rules of Professional Conduct by misappropriating funds from her client and attempting to cover it up, she was disbarred.

CASE: Attorney Grievance Commission of Maryland v. Culberson, AG No. 3, Sept. Term, 2022 (filed March 27, 2023) (Judges Fader, Watts, Hotten, BOOTH, Biran, Gould, Eaves).

FACTS: The hearing judge found by clear and convincing evidence that Wendy Barrow Culberson committed multiple violations of the Maryland Attorneys’ Rules of Professional Conduct, or MARPC. The hearing judge also determined the presence of eight aggravating factors and one mitigating factor. Bar counsel recommends a sanction of disbarment. Ms. Culberson filed exceptions to a number of the hearing judge’s findings of fact and to all of the hearing judge’s conclusions of law.

LAW: The court agrees with the hearing judge that Ms. Culberson violated MARPC 1.4 (Communication), 1.5(a) (Fees), 1.7 (Conflict of Interest— General Rule), 1.15(a) (Safekeeping Property), 8.1(a) (Bar Admissions and Disciplinary Matters) and 8.4(a)–(d) (Misconduct), and Maryland Rule 19-407(a)(2)–(4) (Attorney Trust Account Record-Keeping).

Ms. Culberson has filed “General Exceptions” to the hearing judge’s findings of fact and conclusions of law in its entirety, except for a few pages of the findings. First, Ms. Culberson argues that it was inappropriate for the hearing judge to adopt, in large part, bar counsel’s proposed findings of fact and conclusions of law that were submitted after the evidentiary hearing. Relatedly, Ms. Culberson asserts that there is nothing to suggest that the hearing judge conducted “an independent review” of the 30 exhibits that were entered into evidence.

Second, Ms. Culberson excepts to the findings of fact because she contends that there was no “substantive evidence or direct evidence” from her client, Ms. Buck. Ms. Culberson appears to suggest that bar counsel could not satisfy its burden of proving the alleged misconduct by clear and convincing evidence without calling Ms. Buck as a witness. Third, Ms. Culberson excepts to the fact that the hearing judge “totally disregard[ed]” information provided by her to refute the allegations. This court overrules these general exceptions.

Ms. Culberson filed specific exceptions to all of the conclusions of law with the exception of the violations of MARPC 1.15 and Maryland Rule 19-407. Bar counsel did not except to any of the hearing judge’s findings. Based upon this court’s de novo review, it agrees with the hearing judge’s conclusions of law and overrule Ms. Culberson’s exceptions.

The hearing judge found that bar counsel had proven the existence of eight aggravating factors: (1) a dishonest or selfish motive; (2) a pattern of misconduct; (3) bad faith obstruction of the disciplinary proceeding; (4) submission of false evidence and false statements during the disciplinary process; (5) refusal to acknowledge the wrongful nature of her conduct; (6) substantial experience in the practice of law; (7) indifference to making restitution and (8) illegal conduct. This court concludes that there is clear and convincing evidence in the record to support the hearing judge’s findings on all eight factors.

Ms. Culberson did not participate in the evidentiary proceeding and therefore did not testify regarding any alleged mitigation. Despite this, the hearing judge found the presence of one mitigating factor: the absence of a prior disciplinary record.

Although Ms. Culberson did not participate in the evidentiary hearing, she submitted a written response to bar counsel’s proposed findings of fact and conclusions of law in which she argued that the record supported the presence of the following additional mitigating factors: (1) absence of a dishonest or selfish motive; (2) personal or emotional problems; (3) timely good faith efforts to make restitution or to rectify consequences of misconduct; (4) full and free disclosure to the commission or a cooperative attitude toward the attorney discipline proceeding; (5) character or reputation; (6) delay in the disciplinary proceedings and (7) imposition of other penalties or sanctions. The hearing judge determined that Ms. Culberson failed to prove any of these mitigating factors by a preponderance of the evidence. This court agrees.

Bar counsel recommends that Ms. Culberson be disbarred from the practice of law. Under this court’s well-established case law, “when an attorney engages in knowing and intentional conduct that involves the misappropriation of funds, disbarment is warranted.”

Wendy Barrow Culberson disbarred from the practice of law in Maryland.

BOTTOM LINE: Where an unsuccessful applicant to the Bar of Maryland sued the volunteer members of a local character committee in the circuit court for “gross negligence, intentional tortious acts, and violations of Maryland law,” his suit was dismissed. Disputes arising from the formulation of a committee’s report and recommendation are solely within the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court.

CASE: Phillips v. Chang, No. 482, Sept. Term, 2022 (filed March 28, 2023) (Judges Friedman, Albright, HARRELL).

FACTS: Solon Phillips applied for admission to the Bar of Maryland three times in the last 15 years. The present case flows from his third application. Although Phillips withdrew his latest application before resolution of this appeal, the record reflects that he at least believed it would fail for the same reason the Supreme Court denied his second application.

Acting on this belief, Phillips sued Alyssa Chang, Brent Ahalt and Arthur Horne, appellees and volunteer members of the Character Committee for the Fourth Appellate Judicial Circuit, in the circuit court. The committee members moved to dismiss Phillips’s complaint on three grounds: (1) lack of subject-matter jurisdiction; (2) failure to state a claim for which relief could be granted and (3) judicial immunity. After supplemental briefing and a hearing, the circuit court granted the committee members’ motion because each ground independently justified dismissal.

LAW: Local character committees provide an invaluable service to the Bar of Maryland and public at large. No duty ranks higher than the obligation to ensure that applicants “possess the requisite moral character fitness to conduct the affairs of others both in and out of court.” Thus, a committee’s report and recommendation are indispensable parts of the bar-admission process. Consequently, disputes arising from the formulation of a committee’s report and recommendation are solely within the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court.

Yet, Phillips insists that his suit falls outside this exclusive jurisdiction because it “is not over ‘the bar[-]admission process’” itself. He contends, “[h]is complaint concerns gross negligence, intentional tortious acts, and violations of Maryland law.” Phillips cannot elude, however, the fact that the allegedly tortious acts he pleads occurred as part of the bar-admission process. That alone places this case squarely within the Supreme Court’s exclusive jurisdiction.

As the circuit court recognized correctly, In re Application of Kimmer, 392 Md. 251, 269 (2006), controls here. The issue in Kimmer was whether the circuit court possessed subject-matter jurisdiction to order an applicant be granted accommodation under the Americans with Disability Act when taking the bar exam. The substance of the applicant’s argument there is the same as Phillips’s—his case was not about the bar-admission process, but rather “he merely used [an] appropriate legal process to obtain ‘valid enforcement of his [legal] rights[.]’” The Supreme Court rebuffed this argument. It observed that permitting circuit courts to decide any issue “in the bar[-]admission context, . . . would be participating in the undermining of [its] jurisdiction[.]”

To avoid the same result, Phillips attempts to distinguish this case from Kimmer by arguing that the captions are different. This superficial distinction is wholly unpersuasive. Kimmer holds that the Supreme Court’s exclusive jurisdiction covers not only the decision whether to admit an applicant, but also the process by which he or she may qualify for admission. That process includes a character committee’s examination.

The circuit court here recognized correctly that allowing an applicant to sue personally the members of a local character committee for acts performed as part of that role would be participating in the undermining of the Supreme Court’s exclusive jurisdiction. It did not err by refusing to do so.

Judgment of the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County affirmed.

BOTTOM LINE: Where there was sufficient evidence, in the form of reasonably reliable hearsay, for the trial court to find that a man violated the terms of his probation by failing to “obey all laws” and by failing to obtain permission before possessing a firearm, its decision finding him in violation of his probation was affirmed.

CASE: Hinton v. State, No. 637, Sept. Term, 2020 (filed March 29, 2023) (Judges Berger, Arthur, WOODWARD).

FACTS: On June 15, 2012, Eric Demond Hinton was convicted in the Montgomery County circuit court of 11 charges. On Jan. 23, 2014, the court reconsidered its sentence and sentenced appellant to a total of 17 years of incarceration, with all but five years suspended, and the same five years of supervised probation.

Appellant was released from incarceration on Feb. 18, 2015, and began his probation. On October 23, 2018, appellant was arrested in Prince George’s County for illegal possession of a firearm and related charges. On Nov. 1, 2019, appellant entered a nolo contendere plea before the Prince George’s County circuit court, and was given a three-year suspended sentence, with credit for time served, and two years of supervised probation. Thereafter the Montgomery County circuit court found appellant in violation of probation.

The issue is whether the Montgomery County circuit court erred by finding appellant in violation of probation based on the docket entries and transcript of a proceeding in another case where appellant entered a nolo contendere plea to a criminal offense that appellant committed while on probation?

LAW: The central focus of appellant’s argument on appeal is that the trial court erred by basing its decision to find appellant in violation of his probation “solely on evidence that [appellant] entered a nolo contendere plea in another case while on probation.” But, contrary to the factual premise of appellant’s argument, the trial court not only did not rely “solely” on appellant’s nolo contendere plea, the court did not rely on such plea at all.

At the violation of probation hearing on Feb. 27, 2020, the trial court said: “The Court finds that as I previously ruled, that the nolo contendere plea does not subject [appellant] to a violation of probation.” Although the trial court erroneously admitted appellant’s nolo contendere plea as a part of the docket entries from the Prince George’s County case, the court’s express lack of reliance on such plea precludes a holding that the admission of the nolo contendere plea was reversible error.

A question still remains to be answered: Was there sufficient evidence properly admitted at the violation of probation hearing to support the trial court’s finding that appellant had violated the terms of his probation to obey all laws and to obtain permission before possessing a firearm? Appellant states that “probationers who enter a nolo plea may have their probation revoked based upon independent evidence of misconduct, such as testimony by an arresting officer, a witness, or a victim from the underlying case.”

Appellant’s statement, however, is not a complete statement of the law in Maryland. As set forth above, “any evidence sufficient to reasonably satisfy the trial court that the actor has committed the crime is adequate to sustain an order revoking a suspension for failure of good behavior.” The strict rules of evidence do not apply to violation of probation hearings, and even the rules against the admission of hearsay are relaxed.

The Supreme Court of Maryland has held that for hearsay to meet the evidentiary and constitutional requirements for admissibility at probation revocation hearings, the hearsay must be “reasonably reliable” and there must be good cause for its admission. The court concludes that the proffer of facts is “reliable hearsay” and that there was good cause for its admission at appellant’s violation of probation hearing.

Therefore, this court holds that the trial court did not commit reversible error in the admission of evidence at appellant’s violation of probation hearing and that there was sufficient evidence, in the form of reasonably reliable hearsay, for the trial court to find that appellant violated the terms of his probation by failing to “obey all laws” and by failing to obtain permission before possessing a firearm. Because failing to “obey all laws” is not a technical violation of probation, the trial court did not abuse its discretion by revoking appellant’s probation and imposing six years of incarceration, which was one-half of the suspended period of incarceration.

Judgment of the Circuit Court for Montgomery County affirmed.

BOTTOM LINE: Where the victim told the police he knew who shot him, and the police thereafter showed him a picture to confirm his verbal identification, the single-photo “photo array” was not inherently suggestive.

CASE: Reyes v. State, No. 1426, Sept. Term, 2021 (filed March 29, 2023) (Judges Reed, ALBRIGHT, Salmon).

FACTS: Following a jury trial in the circuit court, Andy Reyes was convicted of the attempted first-degree murder of Daniel Bartley and other related offenses. Prior to trial, Mr. Reyes moved to suppress Mr. Bartley’s pretrial and expected in-court identification of Mr. Reyes as the shooter, arguing that the pretrial identification was impermissibly suggestive as based on a single-photo “photo array.” Mr. Reyes also moved to exclude certain video and photographic evidence. The circuit court denied Mr. Reyes’s motions and, during trial, sustained the state’s objection that limited the scope of his cross-examination of Mr. Bartley.

LAW: Mr. Reyes argues that the circuit court erred in refusing to suppress his identification by Mr. Bartley. He points out that Mr. Bartley was shown only a single photograph (of Mr. Reyes) during the police investigation, and the circuit court determined that this identification procedure was impermissibly suggestive. He then argues that the circuit court erred in failing to suppress the resulting identification because, in his view, the record did not support that the identification was otherwise constitutionally reliable.

The court first distinguishes between a “selective” identification on the one hand and a “confirmatory” identification on the other. The court concludes that a confirmatory identification is a different type of procedure that does not necessarily implicate the constitutional concerns of a selective identification, nor always demand the same level of analysis.

Although Mr. Bartley was indeed an eyewitness to (and victim of) a crime, he did not perform any selection. Rather than perceiving a stranger and attempting to memorize descriptive details, Mr. Bartley simply recognized Mr. Reyes from before the crime. He then told police as much. Thus, when Mr. Bartley was shown Mr. Reyes’s photograph, it was not to help Mr. Bartley select and identify the perpetrator—there was no selection necessary.

Showing the photograph was also not a suggestion by police about the identity of the perpetrator, because Mr. Bartley had already told police that “Andy” had shot him. Instead, the photograph was shown as part of a confirmatory process in which police sought to ensure that they were investigating the correct individual: the person Mr. Bartley remembered from before the crime and had already (verbally) identified.

Next, the circuit court did not err in declining to suppress the confirmatory identification because, as a matter of law, Mr. Bartley was so familiar with Mr. Reyes that there was little or no risk that police suggestion could lead to a misidentification. Having so held, this court need not address the circuit court’s additional conclusion that it was impermissibly suggestive to display a single photograph of Mr. Reyes to Mr. Bartley, without any other photographs as part of an array.

After reviewing the evidence at the suppression hearing, the circuit court found that Mr. Bartley knew Mr. Reyes before the shooting. Accordingly, the circuit court held that Mr. Bartley’s identification of Mr. Reyes was constitutionally reliable. This court agrees with that ultimate holding.

Mr. Reyes next contends the circuit court erred when it admitted video surveillance footage of the shooting and photographic stills derived from the footage captured on Mr. Stevvings’s home security camera. He asserts that additional testimony and model of the camera, how many times the camera activated on the night of the shooting, how long the camera records once activated, whether the camera was in need of maintenance and whether the video footage was modified to send it via email. Therefore, he argues, testimony supporting the video footage did not satisfy the applicable authentication requirements. This court disagrees. As to the photographic stills derived from that video footage, this court’s analysis is the same.

Mr. Reyes’s final contention is that the circuit court erred by limiting his cross- examination of Mr. Bartley. Specifically, Mr. Reyes asserts that he should have been allowed to explore Mr. Bartley’s history of domestic violence toward Ms. Barahona, including a second-degree assault conviction, an alleged altercation, alleged threats to Ms. Barahona and a request by Ms. Barahona that Mr. Bartley not visit her home. The court disagrees that the circuit court abused its discretion in how it limited Mr. Bartley’s cross-examination.

Judgment of the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County affirmed.

BOTTOM LINE: Where a juvenile is at least 16 years old and is alleged to have committed certain enumerated crimes, original jurisdiction lies in the circuit court. Although the minor here argued the circuit court should have transferred the case to the juvenile court, the circuit court did not err in denying his motion.

CASE: Rohrbaugh v. State, No. 2009, Sept. Term, 2021 (filed March 31, 2023) (Judges Zic, Tang, SHARER).

FACTS: Joseph Rohrbaugh, a minor, was charged, in the circuit court, as an adult in two cases following two separate incidents involving a firearm. Mr. Rohrbaugh thereafter filed a motion to have the cases transferred to the juvenile court. Following a hearing, the circuit court denied the motion.

Mr. Rohrbaugh then waived his right to a jury trial and proceeded to a bench trial, where he pleaded not guilty pursuant to an agreed statement of facts. After the state dismissed all but one of the charges, the court found Mr. Rohrbaugh guilty of the remaining charge – possession of a regulated firearm by a person under the age of 21.

LAW: Mr. Rohrbaugh first argues that the circuit court erred in placing the burden of persuasion on him when ruling on his transfer motion. The court disagrees. Where a juvenile is at least 16 years old and is alleged to have committed certain enumerated crimes, original jurisdiction over the juvenile lies in the adult court. A juvenile court may subsequently obtain jurisdiction over the juvenile only if the circuit court grants a motion. In that circumstance, the burden is on the juvenile.

Assuming without deciding that the burden of persuasion issue remains unsettled, the circuit court did not err in placing the burden on Mr. Rohrbaugh. Mr. Rohrbaugh was the party asserting that a transfer of the circuit court’s jurisdiction was “in the interest of the child or society.” Mr. Rohrbaugh was also the party seeking to change the status quo.

Had Mr. Rohrbaugh done nothing, that is, had the status quo been maintained, then the charges would have remained in the circuit court. By filing his reverse waiver motion, Mr. Rohrbaugh was asking the circuit court to alter the status quo and waive its jurisdiction in favor of a transfer to the juvenile court. As such, Mr. Rohrbaugh was properly required to prove, by a preponderance of the evidence, that a reverse waiver was appropriate.

Mr. Rohrbaugh argues that the state, not he, was the party seeking to change the status quo because “the State desires change when it seeks to treat juveniles as adults.” Mr. Rohrbaugh is mistaken. By charging Mr. Rohrbaugh in circuit court, the state was not desiring change; rather, the state was merely following the law as set forth by the legislature. The court is similarly unpersuaded by Mr. Rohrbaugh’s various “policy” arguments.

Mr. Rohrbaugh argues that allocating the burden of persuasion to the juvenile implicates the juvenile’s due process rights. He maintains, therefore, that the court should apply the balancing test set forth in Mathews v. Eldridge, 424 U.S. 319 (1976). The court is not persuaded by any of these arguments. Moreover, assuming that Mr. Rohrbaugh’s due process rights were implicated and that the Mathews’ balancing test applied, allocating the burden of persuasion to him comports with that test.

This court holds that the circuit court did not err in denying Mr. Rohrbaugh’s reverse waiver motion. Not only did the court consider all five statutory factors in great detail, but it did so with a clear focus on Mr. Rohrbaugh’s amenability to treatment in the juvenile system.

Mr. Rohrbaugh nevertheless argues that the court abused its discretion in three ways: by putting too much emphasis on the fact that Mr. Rohrbaugh would only be eligible for juvenile services until age 21; by assuming that he was guilty of the underlying charges and by finding that there were programs in the adult system to treat youthful offenders, even though no such evidence was presented at the hearing. The court finds no merit in Mr. Rohrbaugh’s specific claims of error.

Judgment of the Circuit Court for Harford County affirmed.

BOTTOM LINE: Where the brother of the victim in a high-profile murder case was given insufficient notice of the state’s intent to vacate the convictions and was forced to participate in the hearing via Zoom when he wanted to attend in person, his rights were violated.

CASE: Lee v. State, No. 1291, Sept. Term, 2022 (filed March 28, 2023) (Judges Wells, GRAEFF) (Judge Berger dissents).

FACTS: In 2000, a Circuit Court for Baltimore City jury convicted Adnan Syed for, among other things, the murder of 17-year-old Hae Min Lee. In September 2022, the state filed in the circuit court a motion to vacate Mr. Syed’s convictions. After a hearing, the court granted the motion and vacated Mr. Syed’s convictions.

Young Lee, Hae’s brother, appealed to this court, arguing that the circuit court erred in entering judgment without giving him adequate notice of the vacatur hearing, or a meaningful opportunity to appear and be heard on the merits of the motion to vacate. He subsequently filed, in the circuit court and this court, a motion to stay further circuit court proceedings. Two days before a response to the motion filed in this court was due, the state entered a nolle prosequi on all charges against Mr. Syed.

LAW: Mr. Syed contends that, based on the entry of a nol pros on Oct. 11, 2022, the case was ended, there is nothing for this court to review and this case is moot. Under the unique circumstances of this case, however, the nol pros was void, and therefore, it was a nullity.

The nol pros was entered soon after the filing of the motion to stay in this court, on the morning of the third business day after Mr. Lee filed the motion. At that point, there were only two days before the response to the motion to stay was due, after which this court potentially could have granted the motion to stay.

The nol pros was filed with eight days still remaining before the 30-day time period provided by Rule 4-333(i) required the State to “either enter a nolle prosequi of the vacated count or take other appropriate action as to that count.” Under these circumstances, this court concludes that the nol pros was entered with the purpose or “necessary effect” of preventing Mr. Lee from obtaining a ruling on appeal regarding whether his rights as a victim’s representative were violated.

Turning to the merits of the appeal, Mr. Lee first contends that the state was “woefully deficient” in notifying him that it would be filing a motion to vacate. He cites no authority, however, that supports the proposition that the state is required to give notice of motions that it is filing. Mr. Lee’s next claim is that the state did not give him notice of the Sept. 16, 2022, chambers discussion. However he cites no authority in support of the proposition that the state was required to give him notice of this event. The court holds, moreover, that a victim’s rights to notice, and to attend, court proceedings do not apply to off-the-record, in- chambers conferences.

With respect to the Sept. 19, 2022, on-the-record hearing on the motion to vacate, there is no dispute that the state was required to give Mr. Lee notice of this hearing. There also is no dispute that the prosecutor gave Mr. Lee notice of the hearing. However, the state’s notice here, an email one business day before the hearing on Monday, Sep. 19, 2022, was not sufficient to reasonably allow Mr. Lee, who lived in California, to attend the proceedings, as was his right. The trial court thus erred in finding that Mr. Lee received sufficient notice. This court disagrees that requiring Mr. Lee to attend the hearing remotely, when he wanted to attend in person, satisfied Mr. Lee’s right to attend the hearing.

Mr. Lee also contends that the circuit court violated his right to be heard and to meaningfully participate in the hearing on the motion to vacate Mr. Syed’s convictions. This court holds that a victim or victim’s representative does not have a right to be heard at a vacatur hearing. It notes, however, that there is nothing preventing a court from giving a victim an opportunity to be heard at a vacatur hearing.

Judgment of the Circuit Court for Baltimore City vacated.

DISSENT: In my view, this appeal was rendered moot by the state’s entry of a nol pros following the grant of the state’s vacatur motion. Nonetheless, because this case presents issues that are likely to recur and evade review as well as matters of important public concern, I would exercise discretion to consider the merits.

On the merits, I agree with the majority that Mr. Lee had no right to be heard at the vacatur hearing. Where I part ways with the majority on the merits, however, is with respect to the notice provided to Mr. Lee as well as his right to attend. I would not find a violation of the victims’ rights statute in this unique case when Mr. Lee was notified — albeit one business day before the vacatur hearing — and ultimately attended the vacatur proceeding electronically.