Michael Parsons | First Home Mortgage Corp.

Michael Parsons has joined First Home Mortgage Corporation’s new Gaithersburg office as branch manager.

Parsons is a well-respected veteran of the mortgage industry with more than 30 years of experience in the Washington metropolitan area.

Parsons’ career in the mortgage industry began right after he graduated from the University of Maryland, College Park. He founded his own brokerage in Rockville at the age of 26, which he grew into an Independent Mortgage Bank in 2010.

Parsons has served on numerous boards and committees over the span of his career and is a former President of the Maryland Mortgage Bankers & Brokers Association and founding Chairperson of the Mid-Atlantic Regional Conference.