Renowned civil rights attorney to give Morgan State commencement address

Morgan State University President David K. Wilson announced Thursday that Benjamin Crump, a nationally recognized civil rights attorney and advocate for social justice, will be the keynote speaker at the university’s 146th spring commencement exercises.

Recognized as an outspoken champion for legislation reforms in preventing excessive police force, Crump has represented many families in several high-profile civil rights cases in which the victims were killed or assaulted by police officers. He will deliver remarks to graduates, faculty, University leaders and guests during the ceremony scheduled to take place May 20 at 10 a.m. at Hughes Memorial Stadium.

Over the years, Crump has used his legal expertise to win groundbreaking verdicts and reach settlements in cases involving police brutality, environmental injustice and civil rights violations.

Crump is a graduate of Florida State University and received his law degree from the FSU College of Law.

He was the first African American to chair the Florida State University College of Law Board of Directors and is director of the Benjamin Crump Social Justice Institute, a nonprofit designed to address the social issues that disproportionately impact our most vulnerable citizens. He is listed among Time Magazine’s “Most Influential People of 2021” and Ebony Magazine’s “Power 100 Most Influential African Americans.”

Crump is the founder and principal owner of Ben Crump Law and is recognized among the National Trial Lawyers Top 100 Lawyers, and the 2014 NNPA Newsmaker of the Year.

During the ceremony, Morgan will also bestow an honorary degree to Ruthe T. Sheffey, Ph.D., the longest continuously serving professor in the university’s 156-year history. Sheffey has been an instructor at Morgan for 62 years.