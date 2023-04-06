Tower Federal Credit Union donates $70K through TowerCares Foundation

Laurel-based Tower Federal Credit Union celebrated its 70th anniversary with a $70,000 donation to charities through the TowerCares Foundation, the credit union’s philanthropic arm.

Tower employees voted for and selected seven charities to each receive a $10,000 donation. The seven charities receiving donations are:

Boys & Girls Club of Annapolis & Anne Arundel County – Located in Annapolis, the Boys & Girls Club of Annapolis & Anne Arundel County provides before- and after-school programs for students in safe, nurturing environment with a focus on community service, outreach, academic success, and career preparation.

Casey Cares – Casey Cares, located in Columbia, provides ongoing, uplifting palliative support to children diagnosed with critical illness, and their families, in Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Virginia.

Comfort Cases – Located in Rockville, Comfort Cases provides overnight bags for youth entering the foster care system in Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Virginia. The charity helps to provide basic needs, comfort, and a sense of dignity by giving these children a special bag they can call their own.

Gigi’s Playhouse – Gigi’s Playhouse, located in Annapolis, seeks to change the way the world views Down syndrome through national campaigns and educational programs, and by empowering individuals with Down syndrome, their families and community.

Hero Dogs – Located in Brookeville, Hero Dogs trains and provides service companion and therapy animals for disabled Veterans and first responders in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area.

Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic – Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic, located in Bethesda. creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses through its Uniformed Services Family Wish Fund, which helps children whose parent or parents are active duty, reserve or Veterans.

Maryland Center for Veteran Education & Training (MCVET) – Located in Baltimore, Md., MCVET empowers homeless Veterans to achieve economic self-sufficiency and residential stability.

The $70,000 donation also coincided with Tower’s new, refreshed brand, logo and website, said Rick Stafford, Tower’s President & CEO and President of the TowerCares Foundation. The refreshed branding is part of a larger growth strategy, to honor Tower’s 70-year legacy in the defense community while looking ahead to the future, to provide an enhanced member experience, and engage with and appeal to a younger generation of members.