Tower Federal Credit Union donates $70K through TowerCares Foundation

Laurel-based Tower Federal Credit Union celebrated its 70th anniversary with a $70,000 donation to charities through the TowerCares Foundation, the credit union’s philanthropic arm.
Tower employees voted for and selected seven charities to each receive a $10,000 donation. The seven charities receiving donations are:
- Boys & Girls Club of Annapolis & Anne Arundel County – Located in Annapolis, the Boys & Girls Club of Annapolis & Anne Arundel County provides before- and after-school programs for students in safe, nurturing environment with a focus on community service, outreach, academic success, and career preparation.
- Casey Cares – Casey Cares, located in Columbia, provides ongoing, uplifting palliative support to children diagnosed with critical illness, and their families, in Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Virginia.
- Comfort Cases – Located in Rockville, Comfort Cases provides overnight bags for youth entering the foster care system in Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Virginia. The charity helps to provide basic needs, comfort, and a sense of dignity by giving these children a special bag they can call their own.
- Gigi’s Playhouse – Gigi’s Playhouse, located in Annapolis, seeks to change the way the world views Down syndrome through national campaigns and educational programs, and by empowering individuals with Down syndrome, their families and community.
- Hero Dogs – Located in Brookeville, Hero Dogs trains and provides service companion and therapy animals for disabled Veterans and first responders in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area.
- Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic – Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic, located in Bethesda. creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses through its Uniformed Services Family Wish Fund, which helps children whose parent or parents are active duty, reserve or Veterans.
- Maryland Center for Veteran Education & Training (MCVET) – Located in Baltimore, Md., MCVET empowers homeless Veterans to achieve economic self-sufficiency and residential stability.
The $70,000 donation also coincided with Tower’s new, refreshed brand, logo and website, said Rick Stafford, Tower’s President & CEO and President of the TowerCares Foundation. The refreshed branding is part of a larger growth strategy, to honor Tower’s 70-year legacy in the defense community while looking ahead to the future, to provide an enhanced member experience, and engage with and appeal to a younger generation of members.