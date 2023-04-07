College students gear up for McDaniel College’s Innovation and Entrepreneurship Challenge 

Five students will present their entrepreneurial ideas and products to a panel of experts for the chance to win a $5,000 top prize at McDaniel College’s Innovation and Entrepreneurship Challenge April 20 at 7 p.m. at Decker Auditorium in the Lewis Hall of Science.

Other cash prizes include $1,000 for the runner-up, $1,000 for the People’s Choice award winner and $1,000 for the Community Changer.

The competition is part of McDaniel’s Program in Innovation and Entrepreneurship, an academic program open to students in any major that is aimed at developing core entrepreneurial skills. Through the program, students have access to the entrepreneur-in-residence, alumni connections, mini grants, and other events such as the Innovation and Entrepreneurship Challenge. McDaniel students can also choose to minor in entrepreneurship or major or minor in marketing.

The five finalists include TATMANERC, which captures the tattoo experience through a video depicting all phases of the tattooing process, presented by sophomore Eric Grinwis, a business administration major from Laurel; Kiy Productions, a nonprofit aimed at developing a mini documentary series that focuses on assisting at-risk youth with answers to questions that they may not have otherwise been able to ask, presented by junior Kiyara Fleming, sociology major from Baltimore; Gem Assistant LLC, a single hub providing personalized support for business owners, including social media, print projects and website updates, preesented by first-year student Kaylah Rashid, marketing major from Glen Burnie; ReDorm, a recycling app that connects college students with products that they need, such as furniture, room accessories, textbooks and more; and Y LIME, an Asian fusion food stand providing healthy and nutritious food and beverages to McDaniel College students, presented by Emily Trachoo, a marketing major from College Park; and

The judges who will choose the winners include:

Mel Brennan is executive director of McDaniel’s Center for Experience and Opportunity (CEO), where he oversees the work of the CEO, its programs and initiatives, while working closely with academic departments, as well as community partners. A 1996 alum, he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in political science and history and has held a variety of leadership roles with nonprofit organizations.

Graham Dodge serves as the executive director of MAGIC (Mid-Atlantic Gigabit Innovation Collaboratory), a nonprofit organization that works to spur tech and entrepreneurial activity in Carroll County. He is a patented inventor, public speaker, and technologist.

Brooke Hagerty, an Institute for Integrative Nutrition certified health coach, is a local entrepreneur. Her nonprofit Zach’s Sacks, named for her late son who was tragically killed in a drunk driving accident, provides Sacks of Love to groups and individuals in need. She is also the manager of the Downtown Westminster Farmers Market and helps run her husband’s restaurant, Bud’s at Silver Run. Hagerty is also currently training to become a yoga instructor.

The five finalists also participated in McDaniel’s five-week Innovation and Entrepreneurship Challenge Training Program led by McDaniel’s entrepreneur-in-residence Jennifer Yang. Each student was paired with a mentor — alumni, faculty member, or local business owner — to assist them in developing their ideas in the lead-up to the competition.