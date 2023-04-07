Katie D’Entremont | Hillman Brown & Darrow

Katie D’Entremont joined Hillman Brown & Darrow as an associate.

D’Entremont received a Bachelor of Arts in English from Providence College and her law degree from American University’s Washington College of Law.

During law school Katie interned for Judge J. Michael Ryan at the Superior Court of the District of Columbia. After Law school she spent the beginning of her career representing and advising victims of intimate partner violence for The House of Ruth Maryland where she litigated and resolved domestic issues including protective orders and peace orders.

This background gives her a keen understanding of working with clients in difficult situations, communicating with those clients, advising them appropriately and helping them into their next phase of their life by developing strategies and plans to resolve their legal issues.

Her focus will be on domestic law, peace and protective orders, criminal law, collections and landlord tenant work.

D’Entremont was born and raised in Melrose, Massachusetts and she and her fiancé are looking forward to making Anne Arundel County their home and become involved in the community.