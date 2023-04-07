Sarah E. Brown | Hillman Brown & Darrow

Sarah E. Brown was named partner at Hillman Brown & Darrow.

During law school, she interned for Maryland Supreme Court Justice the Honorable Clayton Green. After graduating from American University’s Washington College of Law and passing the Maryland bar, Brown clerked for Judge Cathleen M. Vitale, at the Anne Arundel County Circuit Court and immediately joined the firm in December 2016.

For the past six years, Sarah’s emphasis in her practice of law has been representing clients in family law matters, including divorce, custody, support, separations, property settlements, adoptions, guardianships, landlord tenant disputes, general civil litigation, and liquor licenses.

Brown is an active member of the community and, as a lifelong Annapolitan, is very passionate about her city. She currently serves as the President of GiGi’s Playhouse Annapolis, a Down Syndrome Achievement Center providing free therapeutic and education programming for individuals with Down syndrome and devotes additional time to volunteering with various local organizations.

When not in the courtroom or volunteering, Sarah enjoys paddleboarding with her dog Piper, mastering racket sports, cheering on the UMD basketball teams, trying new local restaurants and traveling.