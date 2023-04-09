Montgomery County comedy club dedicated to supporting local nonprofits

Is there a joke about a banker walking into a comedy club? If so, Irwin Weinstein, owner of Give a Hoot Comedy Club in Gaithersburg, probably wrote it.

Weinstein, who’s day job is as a business banker at SECU, partnered with comedian and friend Ken Watter (who happens to be an accountant) to open Give a Hoot in late 2022. The club is the first and only comedy club in Montgomery County, and it operates in partnership with La Mexicana restaurant with shows every Friday and Saturday with occasional Sunday and weeknight shows.

Weinstein said he wanted to be a comic since he was a teenager.

“But as they say, life gets in the way,” Weinstein explained. He got married, had kids and then divorced. It wasn’t until his girlfriend, now second wife, encouraged him to pursue his lifelong dream that Weinstein rekindled the idea of becoming a stand-up comedian.

“I got on stage for the first time late in 2006, and I don’t think I got off after that,” he said. “I just kept doing the open mics, advancing through the career and then about 10 years ago, I started touring around the country in different comedy clubs as a feature act, and then eventually a headline role in many places.”

That was how Weinstein met Watters, and proposed the idea of starting their own club.

“We did a lot of fundraisers for different organizations, synagogues and churches,” said Weinstein. “And I turned to Ken, and I said, ‘You know, we’ve done fundraisers for over 10 years, it seems to be our passion to do these fundraisers, what if we opened a comedy club that actually focused on raising money for nonprofits within Montgomery County?’ ”

With that, Give a Hoot was founded with a unique mission of giving back to the community they serve. The club donates 50% of its gross profits to charity, which has raised some eyebrows, according to Weinstein.

“It’s pretty crazy, but we never expected this to be something we quit our day jobs for.”

The group partners with local nonprofits in Montgomery County for the club’s professional shows held on Friday and Saturday nights. The club is booking national and regional touring comics and already have nonprofits lined up for shows almost through the end of this year.

While he and his wife have some charities that are close to their hearts, Weinstein said he is amazed by the work being done by so many organizations in the county.

“We have always had a passion for Poplar Springs Animal Sanctuary, as vegans and animal rights activists. That’s a personal passion for us, but as far as what we’ve done so far with the Comedy Club, I can’t begin to tell you the emotional level it reaches [to help so many nonprofits].

“You hear their stories and the reason they do their work, how they work … they all become special,” said Weinstein.

He said a few past beneficiaries have been the Seth Jay Winter Memorial Foundation, which provides scholarships for young adults recovering from substance use disorders, Comfort Cases, which provides a backpack full of belongings to children entering foster care, and Stepping Stones Shelter, which provides shelter and support to unhoused families.

Weinstein said that despite having a full-time job at SECU, it has not been hard to balance all of the work for the club. He is grateful for the support of his wife, who manages the relationships with the nonprofit groups they support, as well as his partner, Ken Watter, who manages the operations and finances of the organization.

“And SECU is wonderful. We are encouraged to volunteer for organizations, nonprofits, and food banks,” said Weinstein. His colleagues at SECU are supportive of his work with Give a Hoot. “I think they see that as something that is what they would want from their employees – to be doing good in the community.”

Learn more about Give a Hoot, upcoming shows, and charity partners at https://giveahootcomedy.com/.