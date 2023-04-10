1501 Health to graduate cohort of emerging health tech innovators 

The seven startups selected for 1501 Health’s second cohort will graduate Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. after completing a year of programming and the company will also welcome its third group of companies joining the national incubator this year.

The event, scheduled for the offices at CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield at 1501 S. Clinton St., 9th floor, will provide a unique opportunity to meet these emerging leaders in health tech along with payer and provider executives and better understand how innovation is transforming the health care landscape.

Graduating Cohort 2 companies which will partake in a Q&A session include:

Incoming Cohort 3 includes the following eight companies, chosen from 147 international applicants:

Athelo Health, Nashville, Tennessee: An oncology-focused, AI-driven digital health platform providing support for women with breast and gynecologic cancers.

CareAdvisors, Chicago: The first social care management software platform that works for all stakeholders in the ecosystem, including hospitals, health plans and community-based organizations with the goal of eliminating disparities and inequities in health.

Delfina, San Francisco: An intelligent prenatal care platform designed to leverage best practices in technology and clinical care to decrease health disparities in pregnancy.

Gritwell, San Francisco: A virtual care platform with AI integration that addresses the “why” behind symptoms. Users are paired with a functional health coach who creates a plan based on unique symptoms, goals, and health history.

MapHabit, Atlanta: A unique approach to behavioral health using a care management platform focused on map building to improve personal interactions, quality of life, and independence for individuals and their support system.

Mighty Health, San Francisco: The first exercise, nutrition and wellness app designed specifically for people older than 50 years of age, offering customizable options and a motivational community.

Tembo Health, New York: A digital health platform that delivers high-quality care to seniors, allowing them to age happy, healthy, and at home.

Visana Health, Minneapolis: A virtual women’s health clinic that tackles underserved women’s health conditions ranging from the simple to the complex with the goal of providing whole-person care.

Expected to attend the event are CareFirst President and CEO Brian D. Pieninck and LifeBridge Health CEO Neil M. Meltzer; 1501 Health Leaders including co-leaders Soo Jeon and Jordan Evans; Corporate advisers from CareFirst, Healthworx and LifeBridge Health; and local startup ecosystem members.

David Black and Heather Townsend, co-founders of Annapolis-based Even Health from the inaugural cohort, will emcee the Q&A session.

1501 Health is a partnership between Healthworx and LifeBridge Health, representing expertise in both health insurance and financing (payers) and health care delivery and services (providers). The investment and incubation program empowers entrepreneurs to get their innovative solutions to market and expand their impact in health care quality, access and affordability.

LifeBridge Health is one of the largest, most comprehensive providers of health services in Maryland. LifeBridge Health includes Sinai Hospital of Baltimore, Northwest Hospital, Carroll Hospital, Levindale Hebrew Geriatric Center and Hospital, Grace Medical Center and related affiliates.