Justin C. Anderson | ACNB Bank

ACNB Bank named Justin C. Anderson as vice president/commercial relationship manager.

In this role, he is responsible for building commercial customer relationships at ACNB Bank, primarily by providing commercial loan, depository, treasury management, and other banking services to assist in the operation and growth of a customer’s business.

Anderson is based at the bank’s Frederick office and serves commercial customers throughout central Maryland.

Anderson has worked in the banking industry for more than 18 years, with five years specializing in commercial relationship management. He has worked with clients in a wide variety of industries and sectors including government contracting, manufacturing, and equipment financing.

A graduate of Middletown High School, he earned a Bachelor of Arts in business administration from Frostburg State University. Anderson resides in Boonsboro and has two sons, Caleb and Ben.