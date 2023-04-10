McDaniel College to host academic symposium

McDaniel College will host a daylong academic symposium May 1 to showcase the original research, scholarship, and creative achievements of McDaniel faculty and students.

The event will include a breakfast panel featuring a conversation with Carroll County leaders, including McDaniel College President Julia Jasken Carroll Community College President James Ball, Carroll County Public Schools Superintendent Cynthia McCabe, County Administrator Roberta Windham, Westminster City Administrator Sara Imhulse, and Westminster Police Chief Thomas Ledwell. The panel will talk about how they are working together to enhance and strengthen Carroll County. The discussion will be moderated by Westminster Mayor Mona Becker.

Wall Street Journal reporter Melissa Korn, co-author of “Unacceptable: Privilege, Deceit and the Making of the College Admissions Scandal,” will deliver the keynote speech at a lunch event. She writes about higher education, covering college admissions, university finances and campus culture, for The Wall Street Journal, a role that she has held since 2014.