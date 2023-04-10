Newsweek names Lorien Columbia one of America’s best nursing homes 

Lorien Health Services, a family-owned and operated assisted living/nursing home company, Monday announced Lorien Columbia has been named one of America’s Best Nursing Homes 2023 by Newsweek magazine and Statista, a global data research firm.

The announcement comes on the heels of five Lorien Health Services locations earning Best Nursing Homes status in a U.S. News & World Report survey achieving the highest possible rating of “High Performing” for Short-Term Rehabilitation and/or Long-Term Care, including Bel Air, Bulle Rock, Columbia, Mays Chapel, and Mt. Airy. Lorien was among the 16% of facilities nationwide that were recognized as a Best Nursing Home for 2022-23.

The Newsweek and Statista survey highlight the nation’s top 475 nursing homes out of 11,722 analyzed, the companies said.

The rankings focused on four data sources that included performance data, peer recommendations, handling of COVID-19 and accreditations. Also included in the study were nursing homes in the 25 states with the highest number of facilities, according to the centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for 2022.

Statista used CMS data to determine the performance of nursing homes. For peer recommendations, it invited more than 10,000 medical experts to participate in an online survey. Experts included registered nurses, nursing home managers and administrators, licensed practical nurses, licensed vocational nurses, nursing assistants, therapists and physicians.

Lorien operates nine facilities offering only private and semi-private rooms in Baltimore, Carroll, Harford, and Howard counties. It also offers two additional services, Lorien at Home and Lorien Kidney Care, as an extension of the local community. Lorien believes in knowing its neighbors and designing facilities and services to support them. The company has more than 1,300 employees.