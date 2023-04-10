Sharon Krevor-Weisbaum | Brown, Goldstein & Levy

Brown, Goldstein & Levy managing partner Sharon Krevor-Weisbaum was named to the Maryland Super Lawyers list for 2023, marking 10 consecutive years of recognition.

Krevor-Weisbaum takes great pride in her role as managing partner of Brown, Goldstein & Levy while continuing her active practice on behalf of a varied client base. Clients and colleagues alike recognize she as a trusted adviser willing to share her extensive experience, knowledge of the law, passion and sense of justice openly and freely. She strives to develop deep client-lawyer relationships that emphasize the unique voice and needs of each one of her clients.